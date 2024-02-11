Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Government school teacher brutally murdered after alleged witchcraft gone wrong at Tumkur

    A 47-year-old guest teacher, Mariappa, was brutally hacked to death in Kullananjayyanapally village. He was returning home on his bike after allegedly participating in a witchcraft experiment. His body was found in a field with severe injuries to his head and shoulders, indicating a violent attack with a machete.

    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    A 47-year-old guest teacher at Moduru School in Kunigal taluk was brutally hacked to death by unknown assailants wielding a machete. The murder took place in Kullananjayyanapally village, sending shockwaves through the community.

    Mariappa, a respected educator hailing from Jananuragi, was found lifeless early Saturday morning in a field within Kullananjaya's village. According to police reports, Mariappa had been returning to his village on a bike after reportedly participating in a witchcraft experiment on the occasion of Amavasya the previous Friday.

    Authorities suspect that Mariappa may have been ambushed and fatally attacked during his journey home. His body was discovered on a farm, bearing brutal injuries to his head and shoulders inflicted by a machete. The nature of the wounds suggests a particularly gruesome and violent assault.

