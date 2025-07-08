A 55-year-old woman in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was beaten to death during a so-called exorcism ritual by her son and two others. Believing she was possessed, they assaulted her for hours. All three accused have been arrested.

Shivamogga: In a disturbing case of superstition-driven violence, a 55-year-old woman named Geetamma was beaten to death in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district during a so-called exorcism ritual allegedly meant to drive away an “evil spirit”. The incident took place on Monday night and was captured on video, which later circulated widely.

Exorcism turns deadly

Geetamma's son, Sanjay, believed his mother was possessed by an evil spirit. Acting on this belief, he sought help from a woman named Asha, who claimed to be an exorcist. Asha, along with her husband Santosh, visited Geetamma’s home to perform the ritual.

The alleged exorcism began around 9:30pm and continued for nearly four hours, ending at around 1:00 am. During this time, the victim was subjected to brutal physical assault under the guise of a spiritual cleansing.

Horrifying assault caught on camera

In the video footage, a semi-conscious Geetamma is seen seated on the floor, her hair dishevelled. Asha can be seen rotating a lemon around her head, making her smell it, and then striking her on the head with it. After cutting the lemon in half, Asha slaps and rubs the fruit forcefully on Geetamma’s head.

The situation escalates as Asha pulls Geetamma by the hair and slaps her multiple times. Eventually, she picks up a wooden stick and begins beating the elderly woman repeatedly, ignoring her desperate attempts to protect herself. The continuous assault led to fatal injuries, resulting in Geetamma’s death.

Police file murder case, arrest three

Following the incident, police have registered a case of murder and arrested all three accused: Sanjay (the son), Asha (the self-proclaimed exorcist), and Santosh (Asha’s husband). Authorities are investigating the exact sequence of events and have condemned the use of superstitious practices leading to such a tragic outcome.