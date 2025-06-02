A 35-year-old man, Channappa Hussainappa Narinal, was brutally hacked to death with machetes inside a bakery in Tavaragera, Koppal district. Police suspect a property dispute and have booked 10 people. CCTV footage captured the attack.

Koppal: In a chilling incident that was captured on CCTV, a 35-year-old man was brutally murdered in broad daylight inside a bakery in Tavaragera town of Kushtagi taluk on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Channappa Hussainappa Narinal, was attacked with machetes by a group of unidentified assailants, according to police reports. The gruesome attack, which took place in full public view, has shocked local residents.

Based on a complaint filed by Narinal’s family, police have registered a case against ten individuals. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder may have stemmed from a long-standing enmity and an ongoing property dispute.

Senior police officials, including Gangavathi DySP and the Tavaragera Circle Police Inspector (CPI), visited the crime scene and are closely monitoring the case.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a massive manhunt to track down the suspects, and efforts are underway to apprehend them at the earliest.