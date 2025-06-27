Karnataka police arrested 75-year-old Hanumantha Hussenappa after 23 years on the run for murdering his third wife in 2002. He had stuffed her body in a gunny bag and fled. Gangavati police nabbed him in Raichur district.

Koppal: In a major breakthrough, the Koppal police arrested a 75-year-old man who had been absconding for 23 years after allegedly murdering his third wife. The accused, Hanumantha Hussenappa, was arrested by the Gangavati city police and presented before the court.

Accused identified as retired health department staffer

Hanumantha Hussenappa, a native of Haladaal village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district, was formerly employed as a junior assistant at the Badarli Government Primary Health Centre. Following the death of his first wife, he remarried, but his second wife left him after a quarrel.

Third marriage ends in murder over personal dispute

Later, Hanumantha married Renukamma from Indaragi village in Koppal taluk. The couple lived together at Lakshmi Camp in Gangavati city. In 2002, following a personal dispute, Hanumantha murdered Renukamma.

In a shocking attempt to dispose of the body, Hanumantha stuffed it into a gunny bag and placed it on a government bus headed to Kampli in Ballari district, claiming it was luggage. Upon reaching Kampli, the bus conductor discovered the body and alerted the local police. A case was registered at the Gangavati city police station.

After the crime, Hanumantha fled his home and lived a nomadic life for over two decades. Reports indicate that he had returned to his native village of Haladaal about 7–8 months ago.

Arrested in Raichur district based on credible tip-off

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Gangavati DYSP Siddalingappa Gowda Patil and City Police Inspector Prakash Mali tracked down and arrested Hanumantha in Atanoor village of Sirwar taluk, Raichur district.