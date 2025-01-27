Karnataka: Wild Tusker attacks lorry on Bandipur-Mudumalai road in search of food (WATCH)

A wild elephant attacked a lorry on the Bandipur-Mudumalai road in search of food, causing traffic disruption. Forest officials safely guided the elephant back into the forest, urging motorists to exercise caution in wildlife corridors. The situation was resolved without further incidents.

In a surprising and alarming incident on the Bandipur-Mudumalai road, a wild elephant was disrupted as it attacked a lorry in search of food. The elephant, appearing anxious after encountering vehicles, tried to snatch vegetables and jaggery from the truck. Motorists on the busy road were left startled, with some even abandoning their bikes to escape the situation.

The incident, which occurred on the Mysore-Ooty National Highway passing through Bandipur, quickly went viral on social media as videos of the elephant’s actions spread. The elephant, likely attracted by the smell of the food, aggressively approached the vehicle, causing a momentary halt in traffic. Two motorcyclists, fearing for their safety, quickly abandoned their bikes and managed to escape unharmed.

Tribal woman mauled to death by tiger in Kerala's Wayanad, forest minister orders shooting of animal

Upon receiving news of the situation, forest department officials promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and ensure both the elephant’s and the commuters' safety. Officials worked quickly to guide the elephant back into the forest, taking care not to disturb the animal further. They were cautious, as bursting crackers to drive the elephant away could have led to more aggressive behaviour, endangering both the animal and those in the area.



Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bandipur Assistant Conservator of Forests, Naveen Kumar, spoke about the situation, saying, "We are making efforts to safely return the elephant to the forest. It came onto the road in search of food. Using crackers to drive it away could cause it to become more agitated and possibly lead to an attack on other vehicles." Thankfully, after some effort, the elephant was directed back to its natural habitat.

Authorities are urging motorists travelling through wildlife corridors, like the Bandipur area, to exercise caution. They have emphasized the importance of respecting the presence of wild animals and maintaining a safe distance to avoid accidents. With the intervention of the forest officials, normal traffic flow was restored shortly after.

Latest Videos