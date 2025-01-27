Karnataka: Wild Tusker attacks lorry on Bandipur-Mudumalai road in search of food (WATCH)

A wild elephant attacked a lorry on the Bandipur-Mudumalai road in search of food, causing traffic disruption. Forest officials safely guided the elephant back into the forest, urging motorists to exercise caution in wildlife corridors. The situation was resolved without further incidents.

Karnataka: Wild Tusker attacks lorry on Bandipur-Mudumalai road in search of food (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

In a surprising and alarming incident on the Bandipur-Mudumalai road, a wild elephant was disrupted as it attacked a lorry in search of food. The elephant, appearing anxious after encountering vehicles, tried to snatch vegetables and jaggery from the truck. Motorists on the busy road were left startled, with some even abandoning their bikes to escape the situation.

The incident, which occurred on the Mysore-Ooty National Highway passing through Bandipur, quickly went viral on social media as videos of the elephant’s actions spread. The elephant, likely attracted by the smell of the food, aggressively approached the vehicle, causing a momentary halt in traffic. Two motorcyclists, fearing for their safety, quickly abandoned their bikes and managed to escape unharmed.

Tribal woman mauled to death by tiger in Kerala's Wayanad, forest minister orders shooting of animal

Upon receiving news of the situation, forest department officials promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and ensure both the elephant’s and the commuters' safety. Officials worked quickly to guide the elephant back into the forest, taking care not to disturb the animal further. They were cautious, as bursting crackers to drive the elephant away could have led to more aggressive behaviour, endangering both the animal and those in the area.

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bandipur Assistant Conservator of Forests, Naveen Kumar, spoke about the situation, saying, "We are making efforts to safely return the elephant to the forest. It came onto the road in search of food. Using crackers to drive it away could cause it to become more agitated and possibly lead to an attack on other vehicles." Thankfully, after some effort, the elephant was directed back to its natural habitat.

Authorities are urging motorists travelling through wildlife corridors, like the Bandipur area, to exercise caution. They have emphasized the importance of respecting the presence of wild animals and maintaining a safe distance to avoid accidents. With the intervention of the forest officials, normal traffic flow was restored shortly after.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fire engulfs Electric bike showroom on Rajkumar road in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, rescue ops underway vkp

Bengaluru: Fire engulfs Electric bike showroom in Rajajinagar, explosion likely due to overcharged batteries

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays vkp

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate vkp

'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate

Bengalureans rush to Maha Kumbh 2025 despite sky-high airfares: Report vkp

Bengalureans rush to Maha Kumbh 2025 despite sky-high airfares: Report

Kannada activists disrupt TDP event in Bengaluru over language issue, sparks online debate (WATCH) vkp

Kannada activists disrupt TDP event in Bengaluru over language issue, sparks online debate (WATCH)

Recent Stories

RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim's parents tell court they don't seek death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy dmn

RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim's parents tell court they don't seek death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy

PHOTOS Urvashi Rautela inspired cocktail gowns for party ATG

(PHOTOS) Urvashi Rautela inspired cocktail gowns for party

Nvni, Electronic Arts, Verizon And More: 6 Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Nvni, Electronic Arts, Verizon And More: 6 Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career and more of Arvind Kejriwal's son gcw

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career of Arvind Kejriwal's son

Is this China's moment? Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek overtakes ChatGPT on Apple app store shk

Is this China's moment? Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek overtakes ChatGPT on Apple app store

Recent Videos

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Injury: Three Fractures, Muscle Tear ahead of Chhaava Release

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Injury: Three Fractures, Muscle Tear ahead of Chhaava Release

Video Icon
Top 10 Shreya Ghoshal Songs That Touched Millions of Hearts; Teri Ore to Rabne Bana Di Jodi

Top 10 Shreya Ghoshal Songs That Touched Millions of Hearts; Teri Ore to Rabne Bana Di Jodi

Video Icon
What’s Next for TikTok Under Trump Administration? Oracle and THESE US Investors Eye a Deal

What’s Next for TikTok Under Trump Administration? Oracle and THESE US Investors Eye a Deal

Video Icon
Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon