EQT Stock Sees 200% Jump In Retail Chatter After Price Target Hike At Morgan Stanley, Retail's Bullish

EQT Corp (EQT) stock drew retail attention last week after a price target hike by Morgan Stanley.

According to TheFly, the brokerage raised the price target for the stock to $67 from $63 and kept a ‘overweight’ rating.

Morgan Stanley analysts noted that despite the generally cautious investor sentiment on oil markets, the energy sector has had a strong start to 2025 and outperformed the S&P.

Earlier in March, Morgan Stanley named the stock its top pick in the sector after noting that its management had outlined a “compelling" outlook for the years ahead.

Wells Fargo also raised its price target for the stock to $59 from $58, according to TheFly. The brokerage expects the company to report a first-quarter earnings beat on strong gas prices.

The brokerage noted that EQT is positioned for "sustainable, demand-driven growth" as its "firm contracts" with power and data center partners leverage its low-cost, integrated business model for production expansion.

According to FinChat data, the stock has a consensus price target of $56.

EQT stock has fallen marginally over the past week.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘bullish’ (62/100) territory from ‘neutral’(53/100) a week ago, while retail message volume grew 200% and moved to ‘low.’

EQT, one of the largest natural gas producers in the U.S., forecast 2025 production in the range of 2,175 to 2,275 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) in February, a rise of 125 bcfe compared to its earlier expectations.

The energy firm, whose gas production comes from the prolific Appalachian region, said it expects to drop from 3 to 2 frac crews at the end of the first quarter, months ahead of its earlier plan, due to further completion efficiency gains.

EQT shares have grown about 12.8% year-to-date (YTD).

