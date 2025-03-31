user
EQT Stock Sees 200% Jump In Retail Chatter After Price Target Hike At Morgan Stanley, Retail's Bullish

Published: Mar 31, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

EQT Corp (EQT) stock drew retail attention last week after a price target hike by Morgan Stanley.

According to TheFly, the brokerage raised the price target for the stock to $67 from $63 and kept a ‘overweight’ rating.

Morgan Stanley analysts noted that despite the generally cautious investor sentiment on oil markets, the energy sector has had a strong start to 2025 and outperformed the S&P.

Earlier in March, Morgan Stanley named the stock its top pick in the sector after noting that its management had outlined a “compelling" outlook for the years ahead.

Wells Fargo also raised its price target for the stock to $59 from $58, according to TheFly. The brokerage expects the company to report a first-quarter earnings beat on strong gas prices.

The brokerage noted that EQT is positioned for "sustainable, demand-driven growth" as its "firm contracts" with power and data center partners leverage its low-cost, integrated business model for production expansion.

According to FinChat data, the stock has a consensus price target of $56.

EQT stock has fallen marginally over the past week.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘bullish’ (62/100) territory from ‘neutral’(53/100) a week ago, while retail message volume grew 200% and moved to ‘low.’

EQT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:39 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits EQT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:39 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

EQT, one of the largest natural gas producers in the U.S., forecast 2025 production in the range of 2,175 to 2,275 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) in February, a rise of 125 bcfe compared to its earlier expectations.

The energy firm, whose gas production comes from the prolific Appalachian region, said it expects to drop from 3 to 2 frac crews at the end of the first quarter, months ahead of its earlier plan, due to further completion efficiency gains.

EQT shares have grown about 12.8% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

