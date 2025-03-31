user
user icon

(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor returns to celebrate 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a grand return as the face of Lakmē, celebrating 25 years of Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI. Dressed in a stunning Manish Malhotra saree, she honored the backstage artists and reminisced about her journey with the brand

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Making a striking entrance at the 25 Years Celebration of Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI, Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a Manish Malhotra saree, officially announcing her return as the face of Lakmē. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she exuded elegance in a godet saree adorned with Swarovski and pearl embroidery, paired with a vintage French lace blouse.

article_image2

While expressing her gratitude, Kareena emphasized that the event was not just about actors walking the finale but also about the numerous professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes. She acknowledged the contributions of designers, fashion stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, choreographers, and models, crediting them for making the runway appearances so remarkable.


article_image3

Reflecting on the milestone, Kareena highlighted the dedication of all those who have been part of Lakmē Fashion Week over the years. She specifically mentioned her close friends, designers like Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani, while reiterating that the celebration was also about the people who have contributed tirelessly to the event’s legacy.

article_image4

Kareena reminisced about her association with Lakmē, describing how it has provided her with some of the most special moments on the runway. She noted that for her, the experience was never about being a star representing a brand but about putting her heart into everything she did. From her size-zero phase to walking the ramp while pregnant, she emphasized that confidence and passion mattered more than body size.

article_image5

A New Chapter with Lakmē

As she embarks on a renewed collaboration with Lakmē, Kareena expressed excitement about rejoining the brand. She looked forward to working closely with her favorite designers again and gracing the ramp in their creations.

article_image6

A Legacy of Confidence and Style

Kareena’s journey with Lakmē Fashion Week stands as a testament to her commitment to fashion and self-expression. With her return as the face of Lakmē, she aims to continue inspiring confidence and celebrating beauty beyond conventions.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stab attack: 'We are grateful,' actress reveals

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya share perfect family moment at qedding; See VIRAL pics NTI

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya share perfect family moment at wedding; See VIRAL pics

'Risked My Entire Life': Krissann Barretto's bold stand for Sushant Singh Rajput MEG

'Risked My Entire Life': Krissann Barretto's bold stand for Sushant Singh Rajput

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS] NTI

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS]

Kareena Kapoor talks about walking ramp with Taimur in her belly at Lakme Fashion Week; Read on NTI

Kareena Kapoor talks about walking ramp with Taimur in her belly at Lakme Fashion Week; Read on

Foundation by Rahul N Kanal, Seema Singh hosts 'Sikandar' screening for special kids NTI

Foundation by Rahul N Kanal, Seema Singh hosts 'Sikandar' screening for special kids

Recent Stories

Ankita Lokhande Inspired Plain Saree Styles for Modern Women sri

Look Classy & Sassy in Plain Sarees Like Ankita Lokhande

Major salary boost! West Bengal govt employees to get double pay and extra 4 months' salary AJR

Major salary boost! West Bengal govt employees to get double pay and extra 4 months' salary

Honda CD 110 Dream: 5 reasons you should buy this bike gcw

Honda CD 110 Dream: 5 reasons you should buy this bike

PHOTOS Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree in Spring look ATG

(PHOTOS) Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree in Spring look

Eid Home Decor Ideas Classy Festive Decorations sri

Decorate Your Home for Eid with 7 Classy Style Decorations

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon