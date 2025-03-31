(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor returns to celebrate 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week

Read Full Gallery

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a grand return as the face of Lakmē, celebrating 25 years of Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI. Dressed in a stunning Manish Malhotra saree, she honored the backstage artists and reminisced about her journey with the brand

Making a striking entrance at the 25 Years Celebration of Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI, Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a Manish Malhotra saree, officially announcing her return as the face of Lakmē. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she exuded elegance in a godet saree adorned with Swarovski and pearl embroidery, paired with a vintage French lace blouse.

While expressing her gratitude, Kareena emphasized that the event was not just about actors walking the finale but also about the numerous professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes. She acknowledged the contributions of designers, fashion stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, choreographers, and models, crediting them for making the runway appearances so remarkable.

Reflecting on the milestone, Kareena highlighted the dedication of all those who have been part of Lakmē Fashion Week over the years. She specifically mentioned her close friends, designers like Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani, while reiterating that the celebration was also about the people who have contributed tirelessly to the event’s legacy.

Kareena reminisced about her association with Lakmē, describing how it has provided her with some of the most special moments on the runway. She noted that for her, the experience was never about being a star representing a brand but about putting her heart into everything she did. From her size-zero phase to walking the ramp while pregnant, she emphasized that confidence and passion mattered more than body size.

A New Chapter with Lakmē As she embarks on a renewed collaboration with Lakmē, Kareena expressed excitement about rejoining the brand. She looked forward to working closely with her favorite designers again and gracing the ramp in their creations.

A Legacy of Confidence and Style Kareena's journey with Lakmē Fashion Week stands as a testament to her commitment to fashion and self-expression. With her return as the face of Lakmē, she aims to continue inspiring confidence and celebrating beauty beyond conventions.

