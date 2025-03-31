user
user icon

Wolfspeed, Marvell, Broadcom, ASML, Nvidia: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

From chip designers to chip makers, the semiconductor industry was buzzing last week.

Wolfspeed, Marvell, Broadcom, ASML, Nvidia: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Wolfspeed Inc. (1,800% Jump In Message Volume)

It was a busy week for Wolfspeed as the company announced a new CEO, with Robert Feurle taking over from Thomas Werner. The company also received $192.1 million in cash tax refunds.

It reaffirmed its outlook for the third quarter, projecting a loss of $0.76 to $0.88 per share on revenue of $170 million to $200 million.

There are concerns about the company’s ability to secure federal funding under the CHIPS Act, according to an Investing.com report.

The stock is down more than 61% year-to-date (YTD.)

Marvell Technology Inc. (120% Jump In Message Volume)

Marvell demonstrated end-to-end PCIe Gen 6 retimer for low-latency, low bit-error-rate transmission over optical fiber, delivering the scalability, power efficiency, and high performance required for next-generation artificial intelligence-driven data centers.

The stock is down nearly 44% YTD.

Broadcom Inc. (86% Jump In Message Volume)

Semiconductor chip designer Broadcom teamed up with luxury car maker Audi for smart manufacturing.

The two companies announced the Audi Edge Cloud 4 Production initiative, with the first implementation live at the Boellinger Hoefe plant in Germany, allowing the company to use fewer hardware parts and manual operations.

The stock is down 27% YTD.

ASML Holding NV (33% Jump In Message Volume)

ASML, the premier designer and manufacturer of photolithography machines used to manufacture semiconductor chips, came under pressure after reports suggested that China is developing an alternative to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology used by ASML.

ASML has a monopoly on EUV, with dominance in the lithography segment.

The stock is down nearly 3% YTD.

Nvidia Corp. (5% Jump In Message Volume)

The Trump administration has asked Malaysia to crack down on Nvidia chip flows violating U.S. export sanctions, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Nvidia-backed CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) made a tepid debut on the bourses, pouring cold water over a recovery in the initial public offering (IPO) market.

The stock is down more than 18% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

EQT Stock Sees 200% Jump In Retail Chatter After Price Target Hike At Morgan Stanley, Retail's Bullish

EQT Stock Sees 200% Jump In Retail Chatter After Price Target Hike At Morgan Stanley, Retail's Bullish

Progress Software Stock Trades In Bearish Territory Ahead Of Q1 Print: Retail Sentiment Hits Rock Bottom

Progress Software Stock Trades In Bearish Territory Ahead Of Q1 Print: Retail Sentiment Hits Rock Bottom

Meta, Alphabet In Spotlight After Trump Says TikTok Deal Likely Before April 5 Deadline: Retail’s Bullish Following Recent Sell-Off

Meta, Alphabet In Spotlight After Trump Says TikTok Deal Likely Before April 5 Deadline: Retail’s Bullish Following Recent Sell-Off

Bernstein Flags Impact Of Tariffs, Immigration Policy On US Retailers: Retail Remains Bullish

Bernstein Flags Impact Of Tariffs, Immigration Policy On US Retailers: Retail Remains Bullish

CoreWeave Ends Flat On Debut Amid Tough Market Conditions: Retail’s Mixed On 2025 Outlook For Stock

CoreWeave Ends Flat On Debut Amid Tough Market Conditions: Retail’s Mixed On 2025 Outlook For Stock

Recent Stories

'There will be bombing like never before': Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences shk

‘There will be bombing like never before’: Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences

Ankita Lokhande Inspired Plain Saree Styles for Modern Women sri

Look Classy & Sassy in Plain Sarees Like Ankita Lokhande

Major salary boost! West Bengal govt employees to get double pay and extra 4 months' salary AJR

Major salary boost! West Bengal govt employees to get double pay and extra 4 months' salary

Honda CD 110 Dream: 5 reasons you should buy this bike gcw

Honda CD 110 Dream: 5 reasons you should buy this bike

PHOTOS Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree in Spring look ATG

(PHOTOS) Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree in Spring look

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon