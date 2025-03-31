Read Full Article

Wolfspeed Inc. (1,800% Jump In Message Volume)

It was a busy week for Wolfspeed as the company announced a new CEO, with Robert Feurle taking over from Thomas Werner. The company also received $192.1 million in cash tax refunds.

It reaffirmed its outlook for the third quarter, projecting a loss of $0.76 to $0.88 per share on revenue of $170 million to $200 million.

There are concerns about the company’s ability to secure federal funding under the CHIPS Act, according to an Investing.com report.

The stock is down more than 61% year-to-date (YTD.)

Marvell Technology Inc. (120% Jump In Message Volume)

Marvell demonstrated end-to-end PCIe Gen 6 retimer for low-latency, low bit-error-rate transmission over optical fiber, delivering the scalability, power efficiency, and high performance required for next-generation artificial intelligence-driven data centers.

The stock is down nearly 44% YTD.

Broadcom Inc. (86% Jump In Message Volume)

Semiconductor chip designer Broadcom teamed up with luxury car maker Audi for smart manufacturing.

The two companies announced the Audi Edge Cloud 4 Production initiative, with the first implementation live at the Boellinger Hoefe plant in Germany, allowing the company to use fewer hardware parts and manual operations.

The stock is down 27% YTD.

ASML Holding NV (33% Jump In Message Volume)

ASML, the premier designer and manufacturer of photolithography machines used to manufacture semiconductor chips, came under pressure after reports suggested that China is developing an alternative to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology used by ASML.

ASML has a monopoly on EUV, with dominance in the lithography segment.

The stock is down nearly 3% YTD.

Nvidia Corp. (5% Jump In Message Volume)

The Trump administration has asked Malaysia to crack down on Nvidia chip flows violating U.S. export sanctions, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Nvidia-backed CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) made a tepid debut on the bourses, pouring cold water over a recovery in the initial public offering (IPO) market.

The stock is down more than 18% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos