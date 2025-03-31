Want to earn Rs 1.5 lakh/month? Try THIS work-from-home business!

Read Full Gallery

Say goodbye to the 9-to-5 grind! Start an online rental site business with a laptop and an investment of 25,000 rupees. Connect homeowners and renters and earn up to 1.5 lakh rupees per month!

Are you also tired of 9-to-6 jobs? Are you looking for ways to earn lakhs of rupees from home? If yes, then understand that your tension is over.

Because in this article, we are going to give you such an amazing business idea, which can give you the opportunity to earn money from home. With just a laptop and a small investment of 25,000 rupees, you can earn up to 1.5 lakh rupees per month,

Without any boss pressure or the tension of going to the office. So what are you waiting for, let's find out about that smart income that can change your life!

What is this business? In every city in the country, people live in rented houses. Every homeowner wants their preferred tenant. Tenants also need a good homeowner who can rent them a house according to their needs.

In small towns, no one wants to pay commission to a property broker. You can just take advantage of this and start your work. You can solve this problem through your website.

What to do? You need to create an online rental property website, where both homeowners and tenants can list their properties completely free of charge.

But each listing will also be verified. Along with the property details, you need to mention what type of tenant the homeowner is looking for. Such as how big a family can be, what type of profession, vegetarian or non-vegetarian, etc.

What things will be needed for the business To start this business, you only need a laptop and a small website, which may cost up to 25,000 rupees. Through this, you can earn up to 1.5 lakh rupees per month from home. However, it may take some time.

How will tenants and homeowners be informed about this work? Before launching the website, you need to create a list of all the properties in your city. Once listed, you don't need to advertise much. Just word-of-mouth promotion is enough for this.

Most of this work will be done from home. When a house, flat or property is rented out, you will stop listing it, and when one becomes vacant, the homeowner will call you to list it.

Income from Affiliate Marketing Commission can be earned by promoting rental-related products (such as home furniture, security cameras, home appliances) on the website. In addition, subscription fees can be charged to give users access to exclusive rental agreements and high-profile properties.

Leasing and Property Management Services Some websites provide complete property management services instead of just renting, such as finding tenants, maintenance, paperwork, etc. The website can charge a monthly or per-booking fee for this service.

Income from Loan and Insurance Services Rental property websites can earn affiliate commissions by partnering with home loan and rental insurance companies. For example, if someone needs a loan for a house or rent, the website can connect them with a partner bank or NBFC and earn a commission.

Advertising Revenue Money can be earned by selling Google AdSense or by providing direct advertising space on the website. Businesses like real estate agents, home services (interior design, furniture, loan companies) are willing to advertise.

Premium Membership and Featured Listings Property owners may be charged extra for priority listing. As a result, their property will be visible to more people and will be rented out quickly. Like extra charges for services like 'top listing', 'featured property'.

Listing Fee Property owners are charged a fee for listing their rental property. This fee can also be in a monthly or annual subscription model. Some websites offer free listings but charge for premium listings.

Commission-Based Model When an owner lists their property and a tenant books it, the website charges a commission on each booking.

What benefits will tenants get in this business? You can easily find a house in the comfort of your home and contact homeowners directly without any brokers. You can filter and search according to your budget, location and needs.

If you buy a house with the help of a broker, then you have to pay 1-2 months' rent to the broker, but there is no such payment system on the online website. No extra charges.

What benefits will homeowners get in this business? Thousands of tenants are looking for properties on the online platform, making it easier to find a house to rent quickly. You can talk directly to tenants without brokers.

Homeowners can charge more rent through premium listings and exclusive deals. Dynamic pricing of rent can be determined based on demand. In a simple method, the broker has to be paid 1-2 months' rent as commission, but there is no broker fee on the online platform.

You can create an online listing in just a few minutes and show the house by uploading pictures or videos. Websites also provide services like rental agreements, police verification.

Many rental websites provide rent collection facilities, so that homeowners get rent on time every month. Some websites also provide additional services like maintenance, cleaning, repairs, etc. which saves homeowners from hassle.

