user
user icon

Want to earn Rs 1.5 lakh/month? Try THIS work-from-home business!

Say goodbye to the 9-to-5 grind! Start an online rental site business with a laptop and an investment of 25,000 rupees. Connect homeowners and renters and earn up to 1.5 lakh rupees per month!

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Are you also tired of 9-to-6 jobs? Are you looking for ways to earn lakhs of rupees from home? If yes, then understand that your tension is over.

article_image2

Because in this article, we are going to give you such an amazing business idea, which can give you the opportunity to earn money from home. With just a laptop and a small investment of 25,000 rupees, you can earn up to 1.5 lakh rupees per month,


article_image3

Without any boss pressure or the tension of going to the office. So what are you waiting for, let's find out about that smart income that can change your life!

article_image4

What is this business? In every city in the country, people live in rented houses. Every homeowner wants their preferred tenant. Tenants also need a good homeowner who can rent them a house according to their needs.

article_image5

In small towns, no one wants to pay commission to a property broker. You can just take advantage of this and start your work. You can solve this problem through your website.

article_image6

What to do? You need to create an online rental property website, where both homeowners and tenants can list their properties completely free of charge.

article_image7

But each listing will also be verified. Along with the property details, you need to mention what type of tenant the homeowner is looking for. Such as how big a family can be, what type of profession, vegetarian or non-vegetarian, etc.

article_image8

What things will be needed for the business To start this business, you only need a laptop and a small website, which may cost up to 25,000 rupees. Through this, you can earn up to 1.5 lakh rupees per month from home. However, it may take some time.

article_image9

How will tenants and homeowners be informed about this work? Before launching the website, you need to create a list of all the properties in your city. Once listed, you don't need to advertise much. Just word-of-mouth promotion is enough for this.

article_image10

Most of this work will be done from home. When a house, flat or property is rented out, you will stop listing it, and when one becomes vacant, the homeowner will call you to list it.

article_image11

Income from Affiliate Marketing Commission can be earned by promoting rental-related products (such as home furniture, security cameras, home appliances) on the website. In addition, subscription fees can be charged to give users access to exclusive rental agreements and high-profile properties.

article_image12

Leasing and Property Management Services Some websites provide complete property management services instead of just renting, such as finding tenants, maintenance, paperwork, etc. The website can charge a monthly or per-booking fee for this service.

article_image13

Income from Loan and Insurance Services Rental property websites can earn affiliate commissions by partnering with home loan and rental insurance companies. For example, if someone needs a loan for a house or rent, the website can connect them with a partner bank or NBFC and earn a commission.

article_image14

Advertising Revenue Money can be earned by selling Google AdSense or by providing direct advertising space on the website. Businesses like real estate agents, home services (interior design, furniture, loan companies) are willing to advertise.

article_image15

Premium Membership and Featured Listings Property owners may be charged extra for priority listing. As a result, their property will be visible to more people and will be rented out quickly. Like extra charges for services like 'top listing', 'featured property'.

article_image16

Listing Fee Property owners are charged a fee for listing their rental property. This fee can also be in a monthly or annual subscription model. Some websites offer free listings but charge for premium listings.

article_image17

Commission-Based Model When an owner lists their property and a tenant books it, the website charges a commission on each booking.

article_image18

What benefits will tenants get in this business? You can easily find a house in the comfort of your home and contact homeowners directly without any brokers. You can filter and search according to your budget, location and needs.

article_image19

If you buy a house with the help of a broker, then you have to pay 1-2 months' rent to the broker, but there is no such payment system on the online website. No extra charges.

article_image20

What benefits will homeowners get in this business? Thousands of tenants are looking for properties on the online platform, making it easier to find a house to rent quickly. You can talk directly to tenants without brokers.

article_image21

Homeowners can charge more rent through premium listings and exclusive deals. Dynamic pricing of rent can be determined based on demand. In a simple method, the broker has to be paid 1-2 months' rent as commission, but there is no broker fee on the online platform.

article_image22

You can create an online listing in just a few minutes and show the house by uploading pictures or videos. Websites also provide services like rental agreements, police verification.

article_image23

Many rental websites provide rent collection facilities, so that homeowners get rent on time every month. Some websites also provide additional services like maintenance, cleaning, repairs, etc. which saves homeowners from hassle.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock markets closed for Eid, Asian markets struggle amid heavy selling AJR

Indian stock markets closed for Eid, Asian markets struggle amid heavy selling

BSE shareholders to get free shares as board approves 2:1 bonus share issue

BSE announces 2:1 bonus share issue, its second since listing in 2017

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots AJR

Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots

RBI likely to continue rate cuts amid growth concerns, falling inflation: Report AJR

RBI likely to continue rate cuts amid growth concerns, falling inflation: Report

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Panipat, Bengaluru and Tirupur for tackling textile waste AJR

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Panipat, Bengaluru and Tirupur for tackling textile waste

Recent Stories

Ankita Lokhande Inspired Plain Saree Styles for Modern Women sri

Look Classy & Sassy in Plain Sarees Like Ankita Lokhande

Major salary boost! West Bengal govt employees to get double pay and extra 4 months' salary AJR

Major salary boost! West Bengal govt employees to get double pay and extra 4 months' salary

Honda CD 110 Dream: 5 reasons you should buy this bike gcw

Honda CD 110 Dream: 5 reasons you should buy this bike

PHOTOS Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree in Spring look ATG

(PHOTOS) Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree in Spring look

Eid Home Decor Ideas Classy Festive Decorations sri

Decorate Your Home for Eid with 7 Classy Style Decorations

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon