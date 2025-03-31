Progress Software Stock Trades In Bearish Territory Ahead Of Q1 Print: Retail Sentiment Hits Rock Bottom

Read Full Article

Burlington, Massachusetts-based application development platform Progress Software, Inc. (PRGS) is scheduled to report its first-quarter results after the market closes on Monday.

The Finchat-compiled consensus estimates call for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 and revenue of $235.64 million for Q1 of the fiscal year 2025.

The guidance issued in late January modeled Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.01-$1.08 and revenue of $232 million to $238 million.

A year ago, the company earned $1.25 and reported a topline of $184.69 million. These metrics were at $1.33 and $215 million in the preceding quarter. Revenue grew 21% year over year (YoY) in Q4.

Investors may also focus on the annualized recurring revenue (ARR) that rose 46% YoY to $842 million in Q4.

During the quarter, the company announced the appointment of Ed Keisling as its chief artificial intelligence (AI) officer, underlining its emphasis on the technology.

Progress Software also announced the addition of Web Application Firewall functionality to Progress MOVEit Cloud managed file transfer solution, with the feature strengthening security for sensitive data.

In mid-March, the company said it is offering over 50 enterprise-grade UI components from Progress KendoReact, the React UI library for business application development, for free.

Looking ahead, Progress Software expects adjusted EPS of $5 to $5.12 and revenue of $958 million to $970 million for fiscal year 2025. It guided for an adjusted operating margin of 37%-38%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained ‘extremely bearish’ (2/100), marking the lowest in over a year, although message volume improved slightly to ‘normal’ levels.

PRGS sentiment and message volume as of 2:19 a.m., March | source: Stocktwits

A watcher shared a chart showing the stock making lower lows, which is a bearish signal.

Progress Software stock ended Friday’s session down about 4% at $51.39. It has lost over 21% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos