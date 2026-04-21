IMD has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Karnataka, warning of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next 72 hours. Coastal regions may also face heatwave conditions. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines.

Karnataka is set to witness fluctuating weather conditions over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department issuing multiple alerts across the state. While several districts are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, parts of the coastal region are simultaneously facing heatwave conditions. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and follow safety advisories as the state experiences this unusual combination of weather patterns.

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Yellow Alert For 16 Districts Today

A yellow alert has been issued for 16 districts, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. These regions are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds.

Heatwave Warning For Coastal Districts

Alongside the rainfall alerts, a heatwave warning has been issued for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Residents in these areas have been advised to take necessary precautions against extreme heat conditions.

Yellow Alert For 17 Districts On April 22

The yellow alert will continue on April 22 for 17 districts, including Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Haveri, Davanagere, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar. Thunderstorms and related weather activity are expected in these regions.

Alert For 10 Districts On April 23

On April 23, the alert will cover 10 districts: Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu. These areas are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Normal Weather In Remaining Areas

In other districts, weather conditions are expected to remain relatively stable, with normal rainfall and average temperatures. Bengaluru and surrounding areas may experience cloudy skies with a possibility of light showers.

The prevailing conditions indicate a period of unpredictable weather across Karnataka. Residents are advised to stay updated with official forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.