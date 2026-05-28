Heavy rain and strong winds disrupted Bengaluru, uprooting trees and damaging several areas. Civic teams removed 67 trees and 104 branches in a single day, while underpasses were cleared and traffic movement gradually returned to normal.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption across the city. In the five city corporation zones, a total of 84 large trees and 147 branches were uprooted, leading to traffic disruptions and property damage in several areas.

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In a swift response, teams from the Forest Department along with private agencies worked round the clock to clear debris. They managed to remove 67 fallen trees and 104 branches within a single day, restoring partial normalcy in many affected localities.

West and South Bengaluru Bear the Brunt

The rainfall on May 26 caused the most damage in the West and South corporation divisions, while the East, North, and Central zones reported comparatively lower impact. Several key areas witnessed road blockages and obstruction due to fallen trees and branches.

Near Kalasipalya, a massive tree collapsed onto a house on KR Road, causing significant damage. Forest Department personnel later cleared the debris on Wednesday.

Tree Clearing Operations in Full Swing

Fallen trees in Vinayakanagar (Ganganagar) and NGEF Layout (Kasturinagar) were also removed, helping restore normal traffic flow in these areas. In localities such as Vijayanagar and Indiranagar, corporation workers used trucks to transport branches to designated dumping sites on the city’s outskirts.

Underpasses Reopened, Further Clearance Underway

Good news for commuters is that waterlogged underpasses were pumped out by Wednesday morning and have since been reopened for vehicular movement. Officials from the corporation’s forest division stated that the remaining 28 trees and 44 branches are expected to be cleared by Thursday, with restoration work continuing across the city.