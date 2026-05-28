A Bengaluru-based tech professional has sparked a debate online after calling his company’s newly enforced five-day work-from-office policy a “massive step back".

A Bengaluru-based tech professional has sparked a debate online after calling his company’s newly enforced five-day work-from-office policy a “massive step back," triggering discussion around remote work, employee freedom, and corporate control in India’s tech industry.

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The viral post, shared on Reddit’s r/developersIndia forum under the title, “Mandatory 5-Day Office Feels Like a Massive Step Back,” came from a full-stack engineer with 10 years of experience who said he had structured his entire life around the flexibility of permanent work-from-home arrangements.

According to the engineer, his company had previously allowed employees to work remotely indefinitely, enabling him to stay in his hometown instead of relocating to Bengaluru. However, management recently informed staff that all employees would now be required to return to office full-time by December.

The sudden shift left the techie frustrated, especially because he claimed remote work had never affected productivity or collaboration.

He said projects were consistently delivered on time, teams coordinated smoothly, and there had been no major operational issues that justified scrapping remote work entirely.

Having lived in Bengaluru before the Covid-19 pandemic, the engineer said the idea of moving back to the city was deeply unsettling. He pointed to the city’s infamous traffic congestion, soaring rents, exhausting commutes, and rising cost of living as key reasons behind his frustration.

Despite earning a stable salary, the man said relocating could still take a serious hit on his savings and quality of life.

The engineer also spoke about how remote work had dramatically improved his daily routine. According to the post, he had invested heavily in creating a proper home-office setup and used the hours saved from commuting for fitness, hobbies, learning new skills, and spending time with family.

For a role that already operates entirely in a digital environment, the techie argued that compulsory office attendance felt unnecessary and outdated.

He further claimed that explanations around “team collaboration” increasingly sounded like a corporate excuse for greater oversight and visibility rather than a genuine business need.

The post quickly gained traction within the tech community, with several users sharing similar frustrations over companies abandoning long-term remote or hybrid work setups.

Many commenters said they too had been forced back into office schedules despite successfully working remotely for years. Some described the experience as disappointing, questioning why employees were being asked to spend hours commuting merely to perform work that could easily be done online.

Some users indirectly suggested that mandatory five-day attendance policies are occasionally used as a strategy to reduce workforce numbers by pressuring employees to resign voluntarily instead of companies conducting layoffs or paying severance packages.