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Weather

Experts have pointed out that regions like Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, could see temperatures climb between 41 and 44 degrees Celsius during April and May. They expect heatwaves to occur more frequently in these areas, which could seriously affect people's health and daily lives. The IMD says the increased frequency of these heatwaves will pose a big challenge for both rural and urban areas.