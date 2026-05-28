A tragic lightning strike claimed the life of a former IT employee from Kodagu after he stepped into a field near Mysuru on Tuesday, turning what was meant to be a routine family visit into a nightmare.

A tragic lightning strike claimed the life of a former IT employee from Kodagu after he stepped into a field near Mysuru on Tuesday, turning what was meant to be a routine family visit into a nightmare.

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The deceased, Hosoklu Roshan Balakrishna, hailed from Heravanad village near Madikeri and was the son of late Hosoklu Balakrishna. Roshan had recently quit his IT job to pursue agriculture and was actively working on introducing modern farming equipment and innovative agricultural marketing methods along with his colleague.

According to reports, Roshan, his wife, and their son had stopped near Yelwala to visit their property. During the visit, Roshan went to pluck mangoes when lightning suddenly struck him, causing him to collapse on the spot.

Another person accompanying him sustained injuries but survived the incident.

Roshan’s funeral was held in Heravanad. He is survived by his wife and son.

In another tragic incident linked to the severe weather, two more people lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Mysuru district on Wednesday.

Yashodamma, wife of late Boregowda and a resident of Hoshapura village in Hunsur taluk, was working in a field at Halepura village when lightning struck her fatally. The family reportedly owns half an acre of farmland in the village. She is survived by her two daughters.

In a separate incident, Appaiah, son of Subba and a resident of Maladahalli village in HD Kote taluk, was found dead under a tree after being struck by lightning around 1 pm.

A cow also died in a lightning strike at Antharasanthe in HD Kote around 1.30 pm, officials said in a release.