Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly announced his resignation during a breakfast meeting of ministers. He is expected to visit Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation letter, while DK Shivakumar is likely to emerge as the next CM amid leadership transition talks.

In a significant political development that could reshape Karnataka’s leadership landscape, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly decided to resign from his post, bringing what is being described as the biggest political drama of the decade closer to an end. According to information from an important breakfast meeting of ministers held today, Siddaramaiah is said to have formally communicated his decision to step down on his own accord. The meeting is believed to have marked a crucial turning point, with senior leaders discussing the future course of leadership transition in the state.

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Sources indicate that the Chief Minister will proceed to Raj Bhavan at 3 pm today to submit his resignation letter. In case the Governor is unavailable, he is expected to hand over the resignation to the Governor’s secretary. The entire process is being described as smooth and in line with instructions from the party high command, indicating an organised and amicable transfer of power.

Amicable Transition And Leadership Consensus

The internal meeting is reported to have reflected a rare moment of unity within the ruling party, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reportedly embracing during the discussions. Party insiders suggest that the atmosphere remained cordial, signalling consensus over the leadership transition process.

The high command is said to have played a central role in ensuring that the transition remains peaceful and politically stable. This development is being viewed as a strategic move to maintain continuity in governance while addressing internal leadership restructuring within the party.

DK Shivakumar Likely To Be Next CM

As per emerging reports, Siddaramaiah is expected to propose the name of DK Shivakumar for the post of the next Chief Minister during the upcoming legislature party meeting. If confirmed, this would mark a significant shift in Karnataka politics, potentially ushering in a new leadership era.

Political observers believe this development could have far-reaching implications for governance, party dynamics and future electoral strategies in the state. However, official confirmation from the Congress leadership is still awaited.

New Chapter In Karnataka Politics

With the resignation process reportedly underway and leadership discussions advancing, Karnataka appears to be on the verge of a major political transition. The coming hours are expected to be crucial as formal announcements and procedural steps unfold, setting the stage for a new chapter in the state’s political journey.

Party Message On Unity

The Karnataka Congress shared a message highlighting unity and commitment, stating:

“Unity is our strength. Public service is our eternal commitment.”

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