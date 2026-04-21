4 4 Image Credit : our own

What will the temperature be like?

Now, about the temperature. The forecast for April 21-25, 2026, says that maximum temperatures in interior Tamil Nadu districts could be 2-3°C above normal. Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see normal temperatures. But because of high heat and humidity, it might feel very uncomfortable in coastal areas.**What about Chennai?**For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature will be around 37-38°C and the minimum around 28°C. The weather department warns that high heat and humidity will likely cause discomfort.