Karnataka is witnessing summer-like conditions as a weak Southwest Monsoon pushes temperatures 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Bengaluru has recorded its hottest July day in five years, while Raichur and several other districts continue to experience unusually hot and dry weather.

June and July are typically marked by widespread rainfall and cooler weather across Karnataka. However, this year, the Southwest Monsoon has remained unusually weak, resulting in a significant rainfall deficit and unseasonably high temperatures across the state. Instead of the usual monsoon conditions, several districts are experiencing summer-like heat, with daytime temperatures rising by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. The prolonged dry spell has left residents grappling with hot and humid conditions, while meteorologists have warned that the dry weather is likely to persist over the coming days.

Bengaluru, Records Hottest July Day in Five Years

Bengaluru, which usually enjoys pleasant weather during the monsoon season, has witnessed a sharp rise in temperatures. The city's normal maximum temperature for July is around 28.3 degrees Celsius. However, it recently recorded 32.4 degrees Celsius, which is 4.1 degrees above the seasonal average.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the highest temperature recorded in Bengaluru during July in the past five years. The last comparable high was recorded in July 2021, when the maximum temperature reached 32.7 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the HAL airport observatory recorded 33 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The city has also remained rain-free for the past 17 days. The absence of cloud cover has contributed to rising daytime temperatures over the past week. The IMD has forecast that the prevailing hot and dry weather conditions are likely to continue in Bengaluru until July 17.

Several Districts Witness Above-Normal Temperatures

The rise in temperatures is not limited to Bengaluru. Mysuru, Gadag, Koppal and areas around the HAL airport and Kempegowda International Airport have also recorded temperatures around 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

The prolonged dry spell has affected several parts of the state, with residents experiencing unusually warm weather during what is typically one of Karnataka's wettest months.

Raichur Records the State's Highest Temperature

Raichur has emerged as the hottest district in Karnataka during the current spell of hot weather. The district's normal maximum temperature for this period is around 33.1 degrees Celsius. However, it recently recorded a scorching 38.4 degrees Celsius, which is 5.3 degrees above normal.

The unusually high temperatures have intensified heat-related discomfort and raised concerns about the impact of the prolonged dry conditions on residents.

Dry Weather Likely to Persist

The State Meteorological Department has attributed the unusual weather pattern to the weakening of the Southwest Monsoon. Reduced rainfall has lowered atmospheric moisture levels, leading to dry weather conditions, particularly across most districts of North Interior Karnataka.

Weather experts have cautioned that if monsoon activity does not strengthen soon, temperatures are likely to remain above normal in many parts of the state over the coming days.