Karnataka Energy and Tourism Minister KJ George reviewed 13 proposed ropeway projects across the state and directed officials to expedite implementation. He also ordered faster clearances, completion of pending feasibility reports and timely execution to boost tourism.

Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the prolonged delay in implementing ropeway projects proposed at 13 major tourist destinations across Karnataka. During a high-level review meeting held on Monday, the minister questioned why several projects remain at the proposal stage despite having been announced years ago. Stressing the importance of strengthening tourism infrastructure, George directed officials to expedite the projects, secure all necessary clearances in advance and ensure that the pending feasibility reports are completed without further delay.

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Projects Cannot Remain on Paper Forever

Reviewing the progress of the proposed ropeway projects with Tourism Department officials, George criticised the slow pace of implementation.

"It has been years since the government proposed these 13 ropeway projects. If they continue to remain only at the proposal stage, how will development take place?" he asked.

The minister said the ropeway projects would do much more than improve tourism infrastructure. According to him, they would promote eco-friendly transportation, provide easier access to difficult tourist destinations, strengthen local economies, generate employment and create new investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

George also instructed officials to make it mandatory to obtain all necessary approvals from departments such as Forest and Environment before inviting tenders for any ropeway project.

Feasibility Reports Ready for Eight Projects

The Karnataka government had entrusted RITES with preparing feasibility reports for all 13 ropeway projects. So far, reports for eight projects have been completed, while the remaining reports are still pending.

George directed RITES to prioritise the pending reports and complete them at the earliest.

The feasibility report for the proposed Mullayanagiri ropeway has been delayed due to the lack of necessary permissions. The minister instructed officials to provide the required clearances to RITES immediately and directed the agency to submit the report within one month.

Gokak Ropeway Cleared by Finance Department

Preliminary feasibility reports have already been prepared for the proposed ropeway projects at Gokak Falls in Belagavi district, Mailara Lingeshwara Temple in Yadagiri district, Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district and Devaragudda Malatesha Temple in Haveri district.

The proposed Gokak Falls ropeway has also received approval from the Finance Department. George instructed officials to complete the remaining formalities and place the project before the State Cabinet for approval at its next meeting.

The review meeting was attended by Tourism Department Secretary Dr K.V. Trilok Chandra, Tourism Commissioner Dr V. Ram Prasath Manohar and other senior officials.

Proposed Ropeway Locations Across Karnataka

The proposed ropeway projects are planned at the following 13 tourist destinations:

Anjanadri Hills, Koppal district Madhugiri Monolith, Tumakuru district Mallalli Falls, Kodagu district Ballari Fort, Ballari district Nrupatunga Betta, Dharwad district Mailara Lingeshwara Temple, Yadagiri district Yadagiri Fort, Yadagiri district Holalamma Temple, Gadag district Kalakaleshwara Temple, Gadag district Savadatti Yellamma Temple, Belagavi district Gokak Falls, Belagavi district Devaragudda Malatesha Temple, Haveri district Mullayanagiri Peak, Chikkamagaluru district