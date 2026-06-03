A low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea is expected to trigger widespread rainfall and strong winds across Karnataka. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, while several districts are likely to witness heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next week.

Karnataka is set to witness widespread rainfall and strong winds over the coming week as a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea intensifies weather activity across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts for districts across Karnataka, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. With the Southwest Monsoon also expected to advance further into the region, residents have been advised to remain cautious over the next seven days.

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Cyclonic Circulation Intensifies Over Arabian Sea

According to IMD scientists, a strong cyclonic circulation has developed over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the Karnataka coast. The system is located at an altitude of around 3.1 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

The weather system is drawing large amounts of moisture from the Arabian Sea towards Karnataka, creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall. At the same time, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance further after reaching Kerala. Weather expert Dr N Puviyarasan said the cyclonic circulation could enhance monsoon activity over Karnataka and result in increased rainfall across several regions of the state.

Coastal Karnataka On High Alert

The IMD has placed the coastal districts under close watch due to the likelihood of intense rainfall.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 3 and again on June 8 and 9. Uttara Kannada is also likely to witness heavy showers during the forecast period.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough weather conditions and strong winds.

Strong Winds Expected In North Interior Karnataka

North Interior Karnataka is expected to experience strong winds over the next few days.

Eleven districts, including Belagavi, Dharwad, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur, are likely to witness wind speeds of 50 to 60 kmph until June 5. The IMD has cautioned that the strong winds could result in falling branches, uprooted trees and localised disruptions.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution while travelling and avoid staying near weak structures or large trees during windy conditions.

Rainfall Likely Across South Interior Karnataka

Fifteen districts in South Interior Karnataka are expected to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Districts including Tumakuru, Ballari, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Hassan are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify further in Kodagu and Mysuru on June 8 and 9, prompting the IMD to issue a Yellow Alert for these districts.

Bengaluru, Braces For Rain And Gusty Winds

Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy skies over the next 48 hours, with rain expected mainly during the evening and night.

Wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely across the city. Commuters may face weather-related disruptions, particularly during peak traffic hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the recent warm conditions.

Rainfall Forecast Highlights

Very Heavy Rainfall: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (June 8-9)

Heavy Rainfall: Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Yadagiri, Vijayapura, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural

Strong Wind Warning: 50 to 60 kmph across North Interior Karnataka and 30 to 40 kmph across South Interior Karnataka