The southwest monsoon has become active across Karnataka, and rainfall is expected to continue in most parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several regions in Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

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During the last 24 hours, many coastal areas and parts of the interior region recorded significant rainfall. Annigeri in Dharwad district and the Belagavi observatory received 6 cm of rain each, while Dharwad, Karwar, and Shirahatti recorded around 4 cm. Moderate rainfall was also reported in Gokak, Hidkal Dam, and Sandur.

Meanwhile, Bidar recorded the state's highest temperature at 37.8°C. However, temperatures dropped noticeably in several places, including Mangaluru Airport, Mandya, and Shivamogga.