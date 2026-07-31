Uttarakhand has launched the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision 2026. Check your name in the draft voter list, verify details, submit Forms 6, 7 or 8, and complete corrections before the deadline.

Uttarakhand has seen the commencement of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of the Election Commission, which allows voters to check their electoral details and make any changes required prior to the final publication of the voter list. The aim of the process will be to make sure that electoral rolls in the state remain accurate, transparent, and error-free ahead of elections.

As per the Chief Electoral Officer's office, the current draft electoral roll has more than 71.33 lakh registered voters. Citizens have been requested to verify their details carefully and seek correction wherever necessary.

How to Obtain the Draft Voter List

The draft electoral roll can be obtained through the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer. It can also be found in the offices of the District Election Officer (DEO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), and Booth Level Officer (BLO). The officials have encouraged citizens to check their details including name, address, etc., to avoid facing any issues at the last moment.

Notice Process for Incomplete or Incorrect Information

The election officials have begun notifying voters whose records have some discrepancies or incomplete information during the verification process. The notices are getting delivered to voters through Booth Level Officers, which allows them enough time to provide the required documents and clarify any inaccuracies in their details. The officials have stated that the goal of this process is to correctly update the records, rather than removing eligible voters unnecessarily.

Special Camps and Timeline for Claims

In order to simplify the verification process, special camps would be set up at polling booths and nearby places that would be supervised by election officials. Citizens can make claims and objections from July 14 to August 13, 2026, while the process of hearing and disposal of applications will continue until September 11, 2026. In case the person is not satisfied with the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer, the person may appeal to the District Magistrate and after that to the Chief Electoral Officer if required.

How to Add or Correct Your Name

Individuals with eligibility and their name not included in the electoral roll can apply through Form 6, while Form 7 can be used for deletion and Form 8 for the correction purposes. Submissions would be possible through the BLO and ECINet app as well. The officials have also clarified that Annexure-4 should