Uttarakhand CEO Dr. B.V.R.C. Purushottam inspected Dehradun polling booths under the Special Intensive Revision drive, stressing faster voter verification, BLO-level issue resolution, and inclusion of every eligible voter.

The Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Dr. B.V.R.C. Purushottam, carried out an on-the-spot inspection of the polling stations in Dehradun within the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll being conducted in the state. The purpose of carrying out such an inspection was to examine how the voter verification process was being conducted, the manner in which notices issued during the revision process were being handled, and to obtain feedback from the people.

Polling Stations Inspected in Dehradun

The CEO inspected Booth Number 65 in the Primary School of Dilaram Bazaar in the Rajpur Assembly constituency and Booth Number 10 in the Primary School of Danda Khudanewala in the Raipur Assembly constituency. He examined the facilities in both polling stations as well as how the hearing was being conducted regarding the notices issued during the SIR exercise.

Field Inspections to Find Out Practical Problems

As per Dr. Purushottam, the goal behind these inspections is not only to monitor the revision process. The aim is to find out practical problems being faced by election officers as well as voters in the process. He further mentioned that divisional commissioners, district magistrates and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) all over Uttarakhand have been asked to undertake field inspections on a regular basis in order to solve the problems quickly. A day before Dehradun inspection, the CEO has visited polling centers in Haridwar for the same purpose.

BLOs Told to Settle Routine Problems

The CEO told the officers to ask BLOs to solve minor problems after examining the required documents. The move would result in saving time of citizens in visiting the office for this purpose.

Attention on Those Whose Votes Have Not Mapped in the Entire State

The CEO also stressed that those people whose votes have not been mapped must be given special attention. The EROs and AEROs have been asked to make sure to look into those situations and take action accordingly under the guidelines of elections so that no eligible voter misses the electoral roll. District-wise inspection has also been assigned to some senior officers from the office of the CEO.