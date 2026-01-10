A KSRTC woman conductor was assaulted near the Papanashi toll plaza in Gadag after she stopped students from boarding a bus at a non-authorised stop. Angry parents chased the bus and slapped her. An FIR has been registered and accused identified.

A disturbing incident involving the assault of a woman bus conductor has been reported from Gadag district in Karnataka. The incident took place near the Papanashi toll plaza on the Gadag-Mundaragi road and has caused strong public anger.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim is a female conductor working with the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), also known as KSRTC. She was allegedly slapped and abused by one of the parents of school-going girls following an argument over boarding the bus at a non-designated stop.

A viral video of the incident shows the conductor in distress. According to sources, she fainted after the assault. The incident occurred around 9:30 am when an NWKRTC bus (registration number KA-26-F-852) was travelling from Gadag city to Shingatarayanakeri village via Kadampur.

According to officials, two to three female students boarded the bus near the Papanashi toll gate. This location is not an authorised bus stop, and the bus does not have permission to halt there.

Sources said the conductor objected to this and asked the students to get down. She reportedly explained that allowing passengers at non-stop locations could lead to suspension and legal action against her during inspections.

After the students were made to get off, the bus moved ahead.

Parents chase bus and assault conductor

Soon after, the parents of the students allegedly chased the bus on a two-wheeler and stopped it near the toll booth. They reportedly boarded the bus, shouted at the conductor using abusive language, and physically assaulted her. One of the accused allegedly slapped her on the forehead.

Other passengers and even the bus driver remained silent and did not step in to stop the assault.

Accused identified, police action underway

Police have identified the accused as Prakash, the father of one of the girls, and Neelappa alias Muthanna. The woman conductor has filed a formal complaint at the Gadag City Police Station. An FIR has been registered, and police teams are working to arrest the accused - shown slapping the conductor in viral clip.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Gadag City Police Station.

Conductor speaks out

Speaking after the incident, the shaken conductor said conductors are often blamed unfairly. “If passengers board at places where there is no permission to stop, the checking staff will suspend the conductor and file a case immediately,” she said, as reported in Kannada Prabha.

She added that conductors are only following rules and should not be attacked for doing their duty.

Transport employees have strongly condemned the assault. They said drivers and conductors regularly face mental and physical abuse while on duty. They demanded strict punishment for those who assault transport workers, regardless of whether the victim is male or female.

Employees also alleged that instead of supporting staff, some officials harass them, increasing work pressure.