Police in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have registered a case against a builder accused of raping and sexually exploiting a 35-year-old woman for several years by making false promises of marriage. The case was registered by Kolar police on Tuesday based on the woman’s complaint. She alleged that the accused, identified as Pragati Agarwal, repeatedly sexually exploited her after assuring her that he would divorce his wife and marry her, according to a report by The Times of India.

Police said further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to trace and arrest the accused.

How the woman met the accused

According to the complaint, the woman worked at a local club where the accused was a member. During this time, he befriended her and introduced himself as a businessman and builder.

In 2022, he allegedly offered her a part-time job at his office. She accepted the offer and began working there. During her employment, the accused expressed romantic interest in her and later proposed marriage.

False promise of divorce and marriage

When the woman questioned him about his existing marriage, the accused allegedly told her that he was in the process of divorcing his wife. Believing his assurances, the woman agreed to enter into a relationship with him. Police said this trust later became the basis of continuous sexual exploitation.

The woman told police that the accused never divorced his wife and never took any steps to marry her.

Alleged rape and continued exploitation

According to police records, the accused allegedly raped the woman at his office, after which he promised to marry her when she objected.

The woman alleged that he continued to sexually exploit her for years on the same promise of marriage. Some police reports state the exploitation continued for about three years, while others note it stretched over several years.

Throughout this period, she believed he would eventually marry her.

Accused distanced himself when marriage was raised

The woman told police that when she recently pressed the accused to formalise their relationship and marry her, he refused and began distancing himself. It was then that she realised she had been deceived.

After understanding that the promises were false, she approached the Kolar police station and filed a formal complaint.

Based on her statement, Kolar police registered a case under sections related to rape and sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage. Police said efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest the accused builder. Officials confirmed that the investigation is continuing and more details will emerge as the case progresses.