Bengaluru Traffic Police earned widespread praise after stepping in during heavy rains that caused flooding, waterlogging and traffic chaos across the city. Officers cleared drains, removed fallen trees and assisted stranded commuters, going beyond their duty to restore normalcy.

Bengaluru witnessed intense rainfall that led to waterlogging, long traffic snarls, and a flood-like situation across several major roads, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The heavy downpour brought Silicon City to a standstill, with vehicles struggling to move through knee-deep water in several low-lying areas. The situation caused widespread panic among residents as traffic congestion stretched for kilometres during peak hours.

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Amid the chaos, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) stepped in, not only to regulate traffic but also to assist in ground-level clearance work, earning widespread praise on social media for their efforts.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Step In Beyond Duty

As rainwater accumulated on major roads, traffic police personnel were seen actively working on the ground. Instead of limiting their role to traffic regulation, officers helped clear clogged roadside drains filled with plastic waste and debris to allow rainwater to flow more freely.

In several areas, they also removed fallen tree branches that had blocked key stretches, helping restore partial traffic movement. Additionally, officers assisted motorists by pushing stalled cars and two-wheelers stuck in waterlogged roads.

Despite continuous rainfall and challenging conditions, the personnel worked throughout the day to ease traffic congestion and restore normalcy across affected routes.

Social Media Praises Bengaluru Traffic Police

A video of the incident, shared by Bengaluru Post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted the efforts of the officers.

The caption read: “While Bengaluru battled rains, flooding and traffic chaos, Bengaluru Traffic Police were doing much more than directing vehicles. Clearing drains, removing fallen branches and helping keep the city moving. Salute to the officers on ground duty.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing appreciation from netizens for the officers’ dedication and service during the crisis.

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Public Reactions On Social Media

However, alongside praise, users also raised concerns about civic preparedness and questioned civic authorities.

One user commented: "Dear @GBA_office why we have to go through this phase after paying highest road tax, meteorology department should plan for drains?"

Another user commented: "Police doing corporation's job. Why do we pay property tax?"

Civic Concerns Over Urban Infrastructure

While the Bengaluru Traffic Police received appreciation for their on-ground efforts, the incident has once again highlighted long-standing concerns over urban infrastructure, drainage systems, and civic coordination during heavy rainfall. Residents have called for better planning and long-term solutions to prevent recurring flooding and traffic disruptions in the city.