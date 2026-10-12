Villagers in Nilegowdana Koppalu, Karnataka, performed a traditional frog wedding to pray for rain amid severe drought. The ceremony, organised by Sri Sevalal Samiti, featured prayers, a procession and a community feast with chicken sambar and ragi mudde.

Chikkamagaluru district is facing a severe drought this year, prompting villagers to turn to traditional rituals in the hope of bringing rain. On Sunday (October 11), residents of Nilegowdana Koppalu in Kadur taluk came together to perform a traditional frog wedding, seeking the blessings of the rain gods. The unusual ceremony was organised by the village’s Sri Sevalal Samiti. As part of the ritual, three frogs were brought to the premises of the Sri Kariyammadevi temple, where villagers offered traditional prayers for rainfall and relief from the drought.

Naming Kencharaya and the Grand Wedding

The villagers designated one frog as the groom and another as the bride, conducting a traditional wedding ceremony accompanied by music. The third frog was regarded as the rain god and was given the name ‘Kencharaya’.

Following the wedding rituals, the villagers decorated the frogs and took them on a grand procession through the village streets. The ceremony reflected the community’s faith in traditional customs and its hopes for timely rainfall.

Ragi Mudde and Chicken Sambar Feast

The frog wedding was followed by a large community feast featuring traditional dishes. Organisers prepared chicken sambar using around 40 to 50 country chickens and made 200 ragi muddes for the gathering.

Men, women and children came together after the rituals to share the meal and pray for good rainfall. The feast strengthened the sense of community, bringing villagers together during a difficult period marked by drought.

Traditional Beliefs Behind Frog Weddings

Frog weddings are a folk tradition observed in parts of rural India during periods of drought. In local belief systems, frogs are associated with water and the arrival of the monsoon, as their croaking is often heard during rainy periods.

Some communities believe that performing wedding rituals for frogs can appease the rain gods, including Lord Varuna and Lord Indra, and bring rainfall. Although the practice is rooted in traditional beliefs rather than established scientific evidence, such rituals continue to be observed in some communities as an expression of hope for rain during dry spells.