The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation proposed five dedicated feeder bus routes to enhance last mile connectivity for the upcoming Namma Metro Pink Line. Deploying thirty compact buses, the service will operate 415 daily trips connecting key south Bengaluru stations with residential areas.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has proposed five dedicated feeder bus routes to improve last-mile connectivity for commuters using Namma Metro’s upcoming Pink Line.

The transport utility plans to deploy 30 compact, seven-metre buses across the proposed routes. The services are expected to make 415 trips a day, with buses running at intervals of around 10 minutes during peak hours.

The new network is designed to connect Metro stations with nearby residential neighbourhoods and important activity centres, making it easier for passengers to complete their journeys without depending on other modes of transport.

Five Routes Planned For Pink Line Stations

The proposed routes will connect key locations across south Bengaluru. The MF-18 J service will link Jayadeva Hospital Metro Station with Uttarahalli, while the MF-18 JT route will connect Jayadeva Hospital with Tavarekere Metro Station.

The MF-18 JP will operate as a ring route via IIMB Metro Station. Another service, MF-22 HS, will connect Hulimavu Metro Station with Singasandra. The fifth route, MF-18 T, will run as a ring service linking Tavarekere Metro Station with areas around Jayanagar and Banashankari.

Also Read: Namma Metro Pink Line: CMRS Completes 3-Day Safety Run, Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere Opening Soon

The compact buses are intended to navigate narrower roads and neighbourhood streets, providing better access to Metro stations for commuters living away from major roads.

BMTC has also pointed out that it already operates 114 buses across 545 daily trips along Bannerghatta Road, Anekal and Jigani. These services extend beyond Kalena Agrahara, the southern terminal of the Pink Line.

Real-Time Bus Updates At Metro Stations

In another move to improve commuter convenience, BMTC and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) are working on integrating bus arrival information with Metro stations.

Under the proposed system, real-time information on the arrival of connecting BMTC buses will be displayed at Metro stations through application programming interface (API)-based data sharing.

The facility is expected to help passengers plan their onward journeys and reduce uncertainty while changing between Metro and bus services.

The feeder services form part of efforts to strengthen integration between Bengaluru’s public transport networks. Better last-mile connectivity could make Metro travel more convenient for commuters heading to residential areas and commercial hubs across the city.

Also Read: Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Trial Run on 7.5 km Elevated Section Begins, Aims to Reduce Traffic (Watch)