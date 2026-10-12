A grandmother’s secret box in a 300-year-old house in Karnataka has caught viewers’ attention. The video showcases a glimpse of the family’s heritage, leaving social media users curious about its contents.

Vlogging has become increasingly popular, with creators from small towns and villages introducing audiences to local traditions, food, culture and heritage. Their videos offer glimpses into lifestyles and customs that have been preserved for generations. Recently, North Karnataka-based vlogger Prasad Gogi caught the attention of social media users by showcasing his 300-year-old ancestral house in Kalaburagi district. The traditional home, known for its colourful interiors and distinctive architecture, has attracted considerable interest online. Now, Prasad has shared another video that has intrigued viewers. In the clip, he opens his grandmother’s secret box, revealing a collection of traditional quilts that hold special memories for many families in the region.

Prasad Gogi lives in a traditional courtyard house featuring 16 pillars and colourful interiors. He regularly shares glimpses of the house and its heritage on social media. His videos also feature his grandmother preparing traditional dishes and sharing recipes, offering viewers a closer look at the family’s customs and everyday life.

Box Opened Only Twice a Year

In his latest video, Prasad shows viewers the contents of his grandmother’s box. At the beginning of the clip, he explains that the family opens it only twice a year. He also reveals that his grandmother had never given him the key before. This time, however, he finally received the key and opened the box on camera, allowing viewers to see what had been carefully stored inside.

What Was Inside His Grandmother’s Box?

The box contained traditional North Karnataka quilts known as Kaudis. These handmade quilts are often stitched using old sarees and other used clothes, giving the fabric a new purpose while preserving the memories associated with it.

Traditionally, families store their Kaudis carefully and take them out for cleaning during festivals such as Diwali and Ugadi. For many households, these quilts are more than just everyday items. They serve as reminders of family members, childhood memories and traditions passed down through generations.

The Kaudis featured in Prasad’s video showcase a variety of intricate stitching patterns. In the past, women would also stitch a new Kaudi for every newborn in the family. Discovering a familiar piece of childhood clothing among the layers of fabric can bring back fond memories, making these quilts particularly meaningful to those who grew up with the tradition.

Where Is This 300-Year-Old House Located?

Prasad Gogi lives in Jewargi town in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. However, he has not yet revealed the exact address of his 300-year-old house. Following his videos, several social media users have reportedly asked him to share a complete tour of the home.

Many viewers have also urged him to preserve the ancestral property so that its traditional architecture and cultural significance can be protected for future generations.