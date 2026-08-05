Frog Rain: Does it really rain frogs? Here's the science behind this strange event
Have you heard of it raining frogs, just like a hailstorm? Science actually says it's possible. Let's find out how frogs get up into the clouds and fall from the sky
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Does it really rain frogs?
The moment monsoon arrives, we see frogs everywhere. They pop up in streams, ponds, and even in our neighbourhoods. Recently, some bright yellow frogs spotted in Andhra Pradesh started a rumour that they fell from the sky. But is it true? Can it rain frogs just like it rains hailstones? Let's get to the bottom of this.
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Image Credit : AI
Is it really true that it rains frogs?
It's not a myth, it's a real phenomenon. History has many records of frog rains. The scientific reason behind this is a 'Waterspout'. When powerful whirlwinds form over seas, ponds, or large lakes, they suck up water along with small creatures like frogs and fish. These animals travel for miles with the clouds. When the wind speed drops, they fall to the ground along with the raindrops. The frogs are sucked up from the ground; they don't form in the clouds.
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Image Credit : pinterest
Where do frogs come from as soon as it rains?
You won't see a single frog before the rains, but thousands appear after the first shower. This is because of their lifestyle, specifically a process called 'Aestivation'. To survive the intense summer heat and lack of water, frogs dig deep into the soil or hide in moist burrows. During this time, they go into a state of hibernation, slowing down their body functions and not eating at all. When the first raindrops hit the ground, the moisture and coolness wake them up. They all come out at once, mainly to breed, making loud noises. This sudden mass appearance makes it look like it rained frogs. People see them washed into residential areas with rainwater and assume they fell from the sky. But in reality, they just came out from the ground. Frogs falling from the sky is a very rare event.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
What is special about the yellow frogs?
These bright yellow frogs seen during the monsoon are called 'Indian Bullfrogs'. Their yellow colour has a special purpose—they are experts at changing colour. On normal days, these frogs are brown or dark green. But during the monsoon breeding season, only the male frogs change their body to a bright yellow. Along with this, their vocal sacs near the throat turn blue. This colour change helps them attract female frogs and show dominance over other males. Once the mating season is over, they change back to their usual brown colour. These strange events in nature have solid scientific reasons; they are not superstitions. Frogs are a vital part of our biodiversity. They play a key role in maintaining environmental balance and controlling insects, which is why they are considered friends to humans.
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