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Where do frogs come from as soon as it rains?

You won't see a single frog before the rains, but thousands appear after the first shower. This is because of their lifestyle, specifically a process called 'Aestivation'. To survive the intense summer heat and lack of water, frogs dig deep into the soil or hide in moist burrows. During this time, they go into a state of hibernation, slowing down their body functions and not eating at all. When the first raindrops hit the ground, the moisture and coolness wake them up. They all come out at once, mainly to breed, making loud noises. This sudden mass appearance makes it look like it rained frogs. People see them washed into residential areas with rainwater and assume they fell from the sky. But in reality, they just came out from the ground. Frogs falling from the sky is a very rare event.