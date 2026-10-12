Bengaluru commuters may soon be able to track BMTC buses live on their mobile phones. BMTC is in advanced talks with ONDC to share real-time bus data, potentially improving arrival updates and connections with Metro trains, autos and cabs.

Bengaluru commuters may soon find it easier to plan their daily journeys, as the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is in advanced discussions with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to share real-time bus tracking data. The proposed integration could allow passengers to check bus locations and estimated arrival times on their mobile phones, much like they can currently track Namma Metro trains. If implemented, the initiative could make daily commutes more predictable, reduce waiting times at bus stops and improve connections between buses, the Metro, autos and cabs.

Advanced Talks With ONDC

ONDC is working to make public transport data available across various digital platforms. An ONDC official has confirmed that discussions with BMTC on sharing live bus tracking data are at an advanced stage.

BMTC has already shared historical travel data with ONDC, and technical teams are analysing it to identify data gaps and limitations in accuracy. The proposed system is expected to use the General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS), a standard format for sharing public transport information.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the mobility platform Namma Yatri already share transport-related data through ONDC, paving the way for greater integration between different modes of public transport.

Will Bus Tracking Work Like Metro Tracking?

Bengaluru commuters can already access live Namma Metro train information for the Purple, Green and Yellow lines through ONDC-enabled platforms. However, comparable real-time tracking is not yet available for BMTC buses through this system.

At present, passengers often have to rely on estimated arrival times at bus stops or use the Namma BMTC app, where tracking accuracy can sometimes be a concern. Once BMTC begins sharing live tracking data, commuters could receive more reliable information about bus locations and expected arrival times, making it easier to plan their journeys.

Bus, Metro and Auto in One Journey Plan

If the proposed integration is implemented, third-party mobile applications could provide more accurate BMTC bus arrival information, helping commuters plan their trips in advance.

For instance, passengers travelling by bus to a Metro station could use live arrival updates to plan their journeys more efficiently and reduce waiting times. They could also arrange an auto or cab after reaching the station, making transfers between different modes of transport more convenient.

Namma Yatri already enables users to book autos and cabs based on Metro train arrival information. Integrating BMTC's live bus data could further improve coordination between buses, Metro services and last-mile transport options.

Potential Relief for 40 Lakh Daily Passengers

BMTC serves more than 40 lakh passengers every day. Making real-time information about its extensive bus network available through digital platforms could help commuters save time and improve last-mile connectivity.

Traffic activists have been demanding open access to BMTC's transport data for more than a decade. Officials believe that making such data available could encourage the development of new digital services and artificial intelligence (AI)-based transport solutions.

An ONDC official has also indicated that BMTC Managing Director Raghunandan Murthy is actively working towards making the integration possible. In the past, BMTC had reportedly expressed concerns about the commercial use of its live tracking data.

Integration Could Roll Out by Year-End

Although no firm deadline has been announced for the BMTC-ONDC integration, officials are reportedly hopeful that the process could be completed by the end of 2026.

If the initiative goes ahead as planned, it could mark a significant step towards making Bengaluru's public transport system more connected and commuter-friendly. More reliable bus arrival information could reduce uncertainty at bus stops and make transfers between buses and Metro trains easier.

However, commuters will have to wait for an official announcement to know when the live bus tracking feature will become available.