Bengaluru residents protested B-SMILE elevated corridor projects over concerns about green cover, pollution and traffic congestion. Meanwhile, nine flyover project tenders worth ₹3,060 crore were cancelled amid scrutiny of the bidding process.

Bengaluru residents have intensified their opposition to the elevated corridor projects proposed by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), raising concerns about the loss of green spaces, environmental damage and the city’s infrastructure priorities. Residents formed human chains in Indiranagar and Jayanagar to protest against the proposed projects, arguing that the corridors could worsen environmental problems without offering a lasting solution to traffic congestion.

As part of a campaign titled “Dear DK, Flyover Yaake?” (Dear DK, why flyovers?), protesters held roses, posters and memes to question the government’s plans. They urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to reconsider the projects and prioritise public transport, environmental protection and sustainable urban development.

‘Ctrl+Z the Project!’: Posters Mock the Government

Protesters gathered near 100 Feet Road, CMH Road and Swami Vivekananda Road Metro station in Indiranagar. They called on the government to reverse its decision to proceed with the proposed B-SMILE corridors, using the phrase “Ctrl+Z” to demand that the projects be scrapped.

Some protesters described the proposed structures as “elevated dust and heat corridors”, expressing concerns about pollution and rising temperatures. Referring to the delayed Ejipura flyover, they joked that the new corridors might not be completed until 2047.

Their slogans included “Concrete above, crisis below”, “We want Garden City, not concrete jungle” and “B-SMILE is snatching the smile from citizens’ faces”.

South Bengaluru Residents Join the Protest

Residents in South Bengaluru formed a human chain at Rose Garden Junction near RV Road Metro station to oppose the proposed elevated corridor between Ragigudda and Thalaghattapura along Kanakapura Road.

They expressed concerns that the project could affect Rose Garden, Thalaghattapura and Gubbalala lake parks, along with nearby forest areas. Residents also highlighted the presence of five major Cauvery drinking water pipelines along the proposed route, warning that construction could put water supply infrastructure at risk. Some long-time homeowners also fear potential displacement.

Rs 18,000 Crore for 126 Km: Citizens Demand Better Public Transport

B-SMILE has proposed 13 elevated corridors spanning 126 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 18,000 crore. Residents and Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan have raised objections to the proposal.

Mohan called for independent traffic and environmental impact assessments, arguing that flyovers may shift congestion rather than resolve it. He advocated faster Metro expansion, improved bus services and junction upgrades as alternatives to an increased reliance on elevated roads.

Government Cancels Nine Tenders Worth Rs 3,060 Crore

The Karnataka Urban Development Department cancelled the bidding process for nine flyover and elevated corridor projects reportedly worth Rs 3,060 crore, amid opposition and a review of the projects.

Concerns were raised over eligibility criteria that reportedly allowed agencies with experience in rural works and railway overbridges to participate. The tender process was also alleged to be inconsistent with National Highways guidelines and Karnataka Public Works rules.

The cancellation of the tenders does not necessarily mean that all the proposed projects have been scrapped. Civic groups have indicated that they may pursue legal action if their concerns remain unaddressed. They are demanding greater transparency, independent assessments and stronger protection for Bengaluru’s green spaces and public transport priorities.