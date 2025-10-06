A viral video showing a rowdy celebrating his birthday inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Jail has sparked outrage. Srinivasa alias "Gubbachhi Seena" enjoyed a lavish party, exposing lapses in prison security and favoritism within the system.

Bengaluru: A shocking video from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and raising serious questions about prison security and management. The footage appears to show a notorious undertrial inmate, Srinivasa, also known as “Gubbachhi Seena,” celebrating his birthday inside the high-security facility with an elaborate party.

Wearing a garland made of apples and surrounded by fellow prisoners, Seena is seen cutting a cake while the event is recorded and shared online, highlighting the privileges and negligent oversight some inmates continue to enjoy despite strict regulations. The incident has prompted citizens and authorities alike to demand urgent reforms and accountability within the state’s prison system.

Birthday Celebration Inside Prison

The viral clip, reportedly two to three months old, shows Seena, a rowdy sheeter accused in a murder case earlier this year, enjoying his birthday with full flair. The celebration included a cake, music, and the unusual apple garland. Fellow inmates were seen actively participating and recording the event, which was later shared on social media.

Security Breach and Public Outrage

This brazen display has exposed a serious failure of prison security and administration. Despite repeated assurances from authorities that illegal activities and favoritism had been curbed inside the facility, the video clearly shows that influential inmates can manipulate the system for personal benefit. Citizens, social media users, and activists have expressed shock and anger, highlighting the disparity between ordinary prisoners, who serve sentences under strict rules, and those who exploit the system.

Investigation Launched by Authorities

Following the circulation of the video, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons has reportedly launched an inquiry into the matter. Authorities are investigating how Seena and his associates were able to organise the celebration and record it on mobile phones within the high-security premises.

Call for Prison Reforms

The incident has reignited debates over corruption, favoritism, and accountability in Karnataka’s prison system. Experts and activists argue that without urgent reforms and stricter monitoring, such breaches of law and privilege will continue to undermine public trust and the rule of law.

(Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video)