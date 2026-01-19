Karnataka’s Davanagere Zoo reports four spotted deer deaths in three days. Public entry has been banned, and the remaining deer are under veterinary care.Authorities are investigating the cause and taking preventive measures to contain the situation.

Following a series of deer deaths in Belagavi, a similar incident has now been reported at the Indira Priyadarshini Mini Zoo in Davanagere, Karnataka, raising concerns among the Forest Department and veterinary experts. Over the past three days, four spotted deer have died at the mini zoo, located in the botanical garden of Anagodu village in Davanagere taluk. The deaths have alarmed authorities, who are taking urgent measures to protect the remaining animals and prevent further loss.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Timeline of Spotted Deer Deaths

According to officials, the first deer death was recorded on 16 January, followed by two deaths on 17 January, and another on 18 January. The mini zoo currently houses a total of 170 spotted deer, comprising 94 females, 58 males, and 18 fawns. Preliminary investigations indicate that an infectious disease, potentially Hemorrhagic Septicemia, may be responsible for the fatalities.

Preventive Measures and Quarantine

As a precaution, the remaining deer are being administered preventive treatment, and the mini zoo has been temporarily closed to the public to prevent further spread of the disease. The entire 15-acre area of the zoo has been sanitised by Forest Department staff. The remaining 166 spotted deer and 27 blackbucks are under close observation to ensure their safety and well-being.

Expert Intervention and Medical Assessment

A special team of veterinarians from Bengaluru and Belagavi has arrived at the site to assess the health of the spotted deer. Members of the Animal Health Advisory Committee have also inspected the zoo. Following veterinary guidance, preventive medicines are being prepared and administered to all animals. Blood and organ samples from the deceased deer have been sent to the laboratory, with the exact cause of death expected to be confirmed once laboratory results are received.

Zoo Authorities Respond

Executive Director of the mini zoo and Deputy Conservator of Forests (DFO) Harshavardhana stated, “Due to the risk of disease spread, the zoo has been closed to the public until further notice. Four of our 170 spotted deer have died, and the remaining deer are under quarantine and receiving medical treatment as per departmental guidelines. The precise cause of death will be known after the laboratory report is received.”

Ongoing Measures to Contain the Situation

The series of spotted deer deaths at the Davanagere mini zoo has become a serious concern for both the Forest Department and animal health experts. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have implemented all necessary measures to bring the outbreak under control while safeguarding the remaining deer and other animals in the zoo.