    Karnataka: V Somanna's upset triggers high-level talks, urges BS Yediyurappa's involvement

    In a bid to address the discontentment of former minister V. Somanna, who feels aggrieved by internal factors contributing to his defeat in the last assembly elections, the BJP leadership in Delhi has initiated talks. Somanna, expressing a desire for a face-to-face discussion, has insisted that former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa be present during the negotiations.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 11:34 AM IST


    The move came as a party leader from Delhi contacted Somanna, extending an invitation for talks with National President JP Nadda. Somanna, acknowledging the invitation, promptly reached out to Yediyurappa, emphasizing the importance of his presence in the discussions. There are also indications that senior MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal might be summoned for the talks, adding depth to the deliberations.
    Also Read: Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

    The decision to include Yediyurappa in the discussions is seen as crucial, as Somanna aims to delve into the specifics of his defeat in the last election, scrutinizing the reasons behind the setback in both constituencies where he contested. The insistence on Yediyurappa's presence underscores the need for a comprehensive dialogue rather than a mere patch-up effort.

    Sources reveal that Somanna has voiced concerns that addressing the issues individually might result in superficial solutions. The leaders involved in organizing the talks have assured Somanna that they will discuss his concerns with senior officials before proceeding further.

    Somanna, who has distanced himself from party activities in the past six months, has intermittently expressed his displeasure. Speculation has also arisen regarding the Congress party's attempts to attract Somanna, heightening the BJP's urgency to retain him and leverage his potential for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
