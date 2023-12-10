Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

In a critical juncture for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, a rallying cry is resonating within the party's ranks to make concerted efforts in retaining the influential former minister, V Somanna. A key organizer and prominent leader of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, Somanna's potential departure is seen as a potential setback for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As the political landscape in Karnataka braces for the upcoming elections, party insiders are stressing the need to persuade Somanna and confer upon him a status that befits his stature within the party. The concern is rooted in the belief that the departure of this strong organizer could lead to an adverse impact on the party's standing.

Also Read: Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

V Somanna has a track record of proving his organizational skills, notably contributing to the BJP's victories in multiple by-elections. His strategic acumen has played a pivotal role in securing victories for the party in various assembly constituencies and even influencing outcomes in Legislative Council, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and BBMP elections.

However, the recent electoral defeat in the assembly elections has created discontent within Somanna's camp. Allegations that his defeat resulted from internal party issues have led to a sense of disappointment. Notably, attempts to reconcile Somanna's grievances post his defeat have not been adequately addressed by party leaders.

The situation intensified when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Organizing General Secretary BL Santosh engaged in discussions with Somanna before the elections, attempting to convince him to contest from two constituencies. Despite his efforts in line with party directives, Somanna faced defeat, and the subsequent lack of consolation from party leaders has aggrevated tensions.

While Congress leaders actively pursue Somanna's allegiance, the BJP grapples with the challenge of retaining a leader who openly expressed aspirations for the post of state president. However, the appointment of BY Vijayendra instead added to Somanna's discontent.

As the support for Somanna's retention grows, party insiders suggest serious consideration for alternative roles within the party. Proposals to field him as a candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections or explore opportunities in the state assembly to the Rajya Sabha have been put forth.