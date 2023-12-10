Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

    In a critical juncture for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, a rallying cry is resonating within the party's ranks to make concerted efforts in retaining the influential former minister, V Somanna. A key organizer and prominent leader of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, Somanna's potential departure is seen as a potential setback for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
     

    Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    As the political landscape in Karnataka braces for the upcoming elections, party insiders are stressing the need to persuade Somanna and confer upon him a status that befits his stature within the party. The concern is rooted in the belief that the departure of this strong organizer could lead to an adverse impact on the party's standing.
    Also Read: Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    V Somanna has a track record of proving his organizational skills, notably contributing to the BJP's victories in multiple by-elections. His strategic acumen has played a pivotal role in securing victories for the party in various assembly constituencies and even influencing outcomes in Legislative Council, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and BBMP elections.

    However, the recent electoral defeat in the assembly elections has created discontent within Somanna's camp. Allegations that his defeat resulted from internal party issues have led to a sense of disappointment. Notably, attempts to reconcile Somanna's grievances post his defeat have not been adequately addressed by party leaders.

    The situation intensified when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Organizing General Secretary BL Santosh engaged in discussions with Somanna before the elections, attempting to convince him to contest from two constituencies. Despite his efforts in line with party directives, Somanna faced defeat, and the subsequent lack of consolation from party leaders has aggrevated tensions.

    While Congress leaders actively pursue Somanna's allegiance, the BJP grapples with the challenge of retaining a leader who openly expressed aspirations for the post of state president. However, the appointment of BY Vijayendra instead added to Somanna's discontent.

    As the support for Somanna's retention grows, party insiders suggest serious consideration for alternative roles within the party. Proposals to field him as a candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections or explore opportunities in the state assembly to the Rajya Sabha have been put forth.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Remembering the iconic journey of Leelavathi: A Stalwart in Sandalwood

    Kannada actress Leelavathi passes away: Remembering the iconic journey of a stalwart in Sandalwood

    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Road accident claims four lives as TATA Ace, truck collide in Karnataka's Sindhanur vkp

    Fatal road accident claims four lives as TATA Ace, truck collide in Karnataka's Sindhanur

    Yatnal's goal is to target PM Modi: CM Siddaramaiah on allegations of sharing stage with ISIS supporter vkp

    Yatnal’s goal is to target PM Modi: CM Siddaramaiah on allegations of sharing stage with ISIS supporter

    Recent Stories

    Government mandates air-conditioned cabins for new trucks starting October 2025

    Government mandates air-conditioned cabins for new trucks starting October 2025

    Alia Bhatt meets Andrew Garfield at Red Sea International Film Festival; pictures go viral RBA

    Alia Bhatt meets Andrew Garfield at Red Sea International Film Festival; pictures go viral

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Kerala: Mystery continues in police dog Inspector Kalyani's death; action against 3 cops anr

    Kerala: Mystery continues in police dog Inspector Kalyani's death; action against 3 cops

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan goes gaga over THESE 3 female contestants; gives reality check to others (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan goes gaga over THESE 3 female contestants; gives reality check to others (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon