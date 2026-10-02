BBMP's Technical Advisory Committee has proposed a new underpass at Marenahalli Junction in South Bengaluru to ease traffic. The committee also discussed Madiwala Lake development and GPS-based mapping of over 300 public properties.

The BBMP Technical Advisory Committee held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss several civic infrastructure and development projects in Bengaluru. The committee discussed a proposal to construct a new underpass at Marenahalli Junction in South Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion, along with plans to develop Madiwala Lake, improve key city junctions and strengthen the management of public properties. The meeting was chaired by retired BBMP Chief Engineer S. Somashekar.

Heavy Traffic On 11th Main Road Near Marenahalli Junction

The committee took note of heavy traffic congestion on 11th Main Road near Marenahalli Junction. Officials suggested that constructing a new underpass at the junction could provide significant relief to commuters.

The proposed underpass is expected to allow vehicles travelling from the Silk Board double-decker flyover to pass through the junction more smoothly, helping ease congestion in the area.

GPS Mapping Of Civic Properties

The civic body is also undertaking GPS-based geo-mapping of more than 300 major public properties across Bengaluru. These include schools, hospitals, stadiums, shopping complexes and community halls.

Under the initiative, officials are digitally mapping each property at the ward, division and zone levels. The new software will record details such as the exact area, building dimensions, boundary markings and photographs of the properties.

The system is expected to help the civic body maintain a centralised digital record of public assets and improve their management.

Experts Attend Meeting

Several experts and officials attended the meeting and participated in the discussions. Those present included RV Educational Institution professor Anjaneyappa, Dayananda Sagar Educational Institution Dr Shivakumar G, Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade and Malathi.