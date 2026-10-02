Ballari's Class 9 student Himabindu has mastered Gandhari Vidya and amazed people by writing her examinations and identifying photographs while blindfolded. She has also earned recognition for threading 17 needles in 57 seconds.

She can read books, identify colours and even write her examinations while blindfolded. Yes, you read that right. Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy was left amazed by the extraordinary talent of Himabindu, a Class 9 student from Ballari who has mastered the ancient Gandhari Vidya. Her remarkable abilities have attracted attention at both the national and international levels.

Who Is Himabindu?

Himabindu is a Class 9 student at KTM International School in Korlagundi village of Ballari taluk. She is the daughter of Ramanjini Reddy and Kavitha.

Himabindu has mastered Gandhari Vidya, an ancient technique mentioned in the Puranas. Even while blindfolded, she is said to be able to identify objects, text and colours using her senses, including touch, smell and hearing.

Recently, she surprised everyone at her school by writing her Class 9 FA4 examinations while completely blindfolded.

Her abilities are not limited to writing examinations. Himabindu has also demonstrated remarkable focus and grasping ability. While blindfolded, she threaded 17 needles in just 57 seconds, earning her a place in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records 2026. She has also received several awards for her unique talent.

Gali Janardhana Reddy Felicitates Himabindu

After hearing about Himabindu's rare skills, former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy invited her and her parents to his residence in Ballari to felicitate her.

During the interaction, Reddy and his family reportedly blindfolded Himabindu and placed photographs of several famous personalities in front of her. She then identified the personalities by touching the photographs, leaving those present amazed by her ability.

Janardhana Reddy's Post About Himabindu

Reddy also shared a post highlighting Himabindu's achievements and describing her talent as a matter of pride for Ballari and Karnataka.

"Our Ballari's Korlagundi village KTM International School student Himabindu has grabbed everyone's attention with her unique talent. She has mastered the ancient Gandhari Vidya and surprised everyone by writing her examinations blindfolded. Even while blindfolded, Himabindu easily identifies objects, text and colours using touch, smell and sound. She wrote her school's Class 9 FA4 examination blindfolded. To encourage her special talent, we invited her to my Ballari residence. We showed her photographs of several famous personalities, and we were amazed to see her talent. Himabindu, daughter of Ramanjini Reddy and Kavitha, threaded 17 needles in 57 seconds to set a record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records 2026. This is a matter of pride for all of Ballari and our state. We appreciate the many awards Himabindu has received for this special talent and wish her a future filled with even greater success." - Gali Janardhana Reddy, MLA

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