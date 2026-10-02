A Reddit user's frustration over being charged Rs 70,000 per month and a massive deposit for a poorly furnished 2BHK flat has sparked an online debate about Bengaluru's rental market. The incident highlights growing concerns among tenants regarding exorbitant housing costs.

An online discussion has been triggered by a Reddit user's description of being charged over Rs 70,000 per month for a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom flat in Bengaluru, coupled with a deposit of approximately Rs 3-4 lakh. This discussion has centred around the topic of rental costs, tenant negotiations, and the extent to which the city offers value for money.

This information was revealed by the renter in a post on Reddit with the headline "Bangalore's rental market is getting ridiculous." The tenant stated that the process of looking for a property left him feeling "genuinely frustrated."

One of the users on Reddit stated that the fact that the flat was located within walking distance of his workplace was the reason he was prepared to pay a higher price for the property. “The flat had a nice decorated living room and balconies with good views,” he wrote. He did say, though, that the two bathrooms were too small for a queen-size bed and a desk.

It was also said that the flat was "fully furnished." But the tenant said there was only one bed, two sofas, and a small TV in the house. “No fridge. No washing machine. No dining table. No bed in the second room. I've seen better-furnished PGs,” he wrote.

According to the tenant, the landlord was requesting around Rs 70,000 per month, which included upkeep, while the deposit for the rental property was approximately Rs 3-4 lakh.

They told him that most landlords in the region ask for hikes of up to ten percent, and he stated that the landlord requested an annual rent rise of about seven to eight percent over the previous year. The Reddit user said he eventually offered Rs 65,000 a month with a three-month deposit, but the offer was rejected. He eventually decided against taking the apartment. “I walked away without regret,” he wrote.

The tenant also questioned whether renters were becoming too willing to accept high rents in Bengaluru. The Redditor urged prospective tenants to assess a property beyond its headline rent.

How Did Social Media React?

The post drew several responses from other Reddit users, with some arguing that high rents persist because tenants are willing to pay the amounts being quoted.

One user wrote, "The problem is someone will pay that much. I don’t know why people in Bangalore don’t negotiate. Not generalising but someone will book that flat and pay 70k."

Another Reddit user attributed the high rents to demand from people moving to Bengaluru for work. The user wrote: “The actual Bangaloreans will never agree to pay the hideous amount landlords quote. Some might who are financially well off. But the high paying renters are always who come here for work.”

A third user said that negotiation was not always possible on the tenant's side. "Although tenants want to negotiate, owners don't entertain any negotiation. So ultimately tenant is left with no option but to pay," the user wrote.