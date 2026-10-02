Inspiring story of 73-year-old Dharmaraj, who has been selling clothes on his bicycle for 53 years. He pedals 20 to 30 kilometres daily across Hosapete, Kamalapura and Huligi, earning the trust of customers while supporting his family.

At 73, Dharmaraj still runs his business on two wheels. For the past 53 years, he has been selling clothes from his bicycle, pedalling around 20 to 30 kilometres every day as he travels from village to village. Despite his age, Dharmaraj continues to rely on his bicycle as both his mode of transport and his livelihood.

Dharmaraj takes his bicycle to Hosapete, Kamalapura and Huligi villages, travelling from one street to another to sell clothes. He spends two days a week in Hosapete, two days in Huligi and another two days in Kamalapura.

A Moving Clothes Shop

Dharmaraj essentially runs a mobile clothes shop on his bicycle. He carries a variety of clothes for children, men and women and calls out to residents as he rides through the village roads.

People often step out of their homes to buy clothes from him. Over the years, Dharmaraj has earned the trust and affection of his regular customers.

Speaking to the media about his journey, Dharmaraj said he began selling clothes on his bicycle when he was just 20 years old. Now 73, he has spent 53 years pedalling his way through villages and has covered more than two lakh kilometres on his bicycle.

He said he never allowed the scorching summer heat, heavy rains or cold winters to stop him from continuing his work.

Super Fit At 73

When asked whether cycling every day had taken a toll on his health, Dharmaraj smiled and said that cycling had actually given him two major benefits.

First, he said he remains healthy at 73 and does not have blood pressure or diabetes-related problems. Second, cycling helps him save money as he does not have to spend on transportation for his business.

Dharmaraj proudly describes his bicycle-based business as the 'Kamadhenu' that supports his entire family.

Locals Praise Dharmaraj

Retired soldier Sanjeev Thotaganti praised Dharmaraj and said he is a role model for senior citizens. He added that the local community plans to felicitate him soon.

Teacher Marthanda Rao Desai also praised Dharmaraj's dedication. He said Dharmaraj has shown society that a strong mind can help keep the body strong.