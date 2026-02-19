At least 32 people were injured after two private buses and a truck collided on NH-52 at Sunkasal Mulemane in Ankola taluk. Eight sustained serious injuries, including 12 foreign nationals. The crash caused a five-hour traffic jam.

A major road accident involving two private buses and a lorry occurred on National Highway 52 in Ankola taluk, leaving 32 people injured and causing significant traffic disruption. The collision took place at Sunkasal Mulemane and involved a Sea Bird bus travelling from Hampi to Goa, a Ganesh bus en route from Hubballi to Mangaluru, and a lorry moving from Ankola towards Yellapur. The impact of the crash was severe, with the front portions of all three vehicles extensively damaged.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to preliminary reports, eight passengers sustained serious injuries, while 24 others suffered minor injuries.

12 Foreign Nationals Among the Injured

Authorities confirmed that 12 foreign nationals were among those injured in the accident. The eight critically injured passengers have been admitted to KRIMS Hospital in Karwar for advanced treatment. The remaining 24 injured passengers are receiving medical care at a hospital in Ankola.

Traffic Disrupted For Hours

The multi-vehicle collision led to a kilometre-long traffic jam on National Highway 52. Vehicles were stranded for nearly five hours, particularly along the Arbail Ghat stretch, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.

Police personnel from Ankola rushed to the scene, conducted an inspection, and coordinated efforts to remove the damaged vehicles and restore traffic flow. A case has been registered at Ankola Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the accident.