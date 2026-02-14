A 32-year-old man was crushed to death after a container rack from a moving lorry slipped and fell on his car at Iruvaram in Chittoor town on Friday.

A massive container rack from a moving lorry came crashing down on a car, killing a 32-year-old software engineer on the spot in Iruvaram, Chittoor town, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. D Anudeepak, a resident of Ramapuram village in Gudipala mandal of Chittoor district, was travelling in his car when an attempt by a lorry driver to avert a potential collision led to his death.

According to Chittoor traffic police station inspector G Nithya Babu, the container lorry driver swerved abruptly while trying to avoid a biker approaching from the Yadamarri side. In the process, the vehicle mounted the road divider, causing the container rack to dislodge and topple onto a car moving in the opposite direction. The heavy container rack crushed the vehicle, leaving Anudeepak dead.

"Although there were no major external injuries on the victim's body, internal organ damage, including injuries to the lungs and heart, resulted in the instantaneous death of Anudeepak, who worked as a software engineer at an IT firm in Bengaluru," Nithya Babu told TOI.

Police were quick to dismiss rumours circulating on social media that claimed six people had died in the crash. Authorities clarified that only one person was killed in the accident.

Anudeepak’s body was shifted to the Chittoor government hospital for postmortem examination. The container lorry driver has been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been seized and moved to the traffic police station. Meanwhile, the biker involved in accident sustained minor injuries and was admitted to Chittoor government hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered against both the lorry driver and the biker, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.