A lone tusker was spotted on Charmadi Ghat road in Karnataka, causing panic and traffic disruption among travellers. Forest officials have issued an alert, urging motorists to stay cautious as wildlife movement is common in the region.

A recent wildlife sighting on Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru district has raised concerns among tourists and motorists, highlighting the need for extra caution while travelling through forested routes. A lone wild elephant, a tusker, was spotted on the main ghat road connecting Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts, leading to panic and temporary traffic disruption.

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Elephant Struggles On Steep Slope

The elephant was seen near the third bend of the ghat road, standing on an elevated stretch and attempting to climb down. However, due to the steep slope, the animal appeared hesitant and remained in place for some time. It seemed to be searching for a safer path to descend, staying close to the roadside and causing vehicles to slow down and halt.

Tourists Stop Vehicles In Fear

As the tusker approached the road, drivers and tourists travelling through the area stopped their vehicles at a safe distance. While some attempted to record the incident on their mobile phones, poor network connectivity in the region made it difficult to share updates in real time.

Forest Department Issues Advisory

Following alerts from locals and travellers, Forest Department officials issued a cautionary advisory. Travellers passing through Charmadi Ghat have been urged to remain vigilant, especially during night hours and in foggy conditions, when visibility is low and wildlife movement increases.

Wildlife Movement Common In the Region

Charmadi Ghat is part of a dense forest ecosystem where sightings of wild animals are not uncommon. Authorities have warned against stopping vehicles to get a closer look or attempting to disturb wildlife, as such actions can be dangerous for both humans and animals.

Officials Monitoring Situation

Officials believe the lone elephant is likely attempting to return to the forest. The Forest Department is closely monitoring the situation and has advised tourists and motorists to strictly follow safety guidelines and continue their journey without interruption.