Four men were arrested in Karnataka’s Belthangady for allegedly hunting and roasting turtles in the river bank during post-funeral rites,claiming it was their grandmother’s favourite dish. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

In a case highlighting violations of wildlife laws in Karnataka, four individuals were arrested by police in Belthangady town of Dakshina Kannada district for allegedly hunting turtles in a river and roasting the meat as part of a post-funeral ritual meal. The accused reportedly hunted the turtles in the river and were preparing the meat on the riverbank when the police conducted a raid following a tip-off. A case has been registered against the four under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The accused have been identified as Manikanta (42), Rajendra (54), Vighnesh (32) and Prashanth (35).

Belthangady Police Raid

Acting on credible information that turtles had been hunted in the Somavati river in Belthangady and that the meat was being cooked on the riverbank, the police immediately raided the spot. During the operation, they seized four roasted turtles and took the accused into custody.

The four were later handed over to officials of the Karnataka Forest Department, Belthangady Range, for further investigation. Forest officers interrogated the accused and subsequently released them on the night of 14 February after issuing notices directing them to appear before the court.

Grandmother’s Wish Brought Trouble

According to preliminary investigations, the accused had arrived in Kuntini, Ujire village, on 13 February to attend the post-funeral rites of their grandmother. The following day, they allegedly went to the river to hunt turtles, intending to prepare turtle meat, which was said to have been the grandmother’s favourite dish.

However, before the meal could be served, the police intercepted them while they were roasting the meat on the riverbank, leading to their arrest.

Further investigation is under way.