Karnataka faces growing water concerns as the KRS dam has only 8.747 TMC of usable water amid the Cauvery water row. The CWRC's release order has raised fears over drinking water and irrigation, while Kodagu continues to record a sharp rainfall deficit.

Karnataka is facing growing concerns over its water availability after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed the state to release water to Tamil Nadu despite low storage levels in key reservoirs. The situation has become particularly critical at the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam in Mandya district, where officials say only about 8.747 TMC of water is currently usable. If the state complies with the committee's recommendation to release water during the stipulated period, the available storage could reduce significantly, raising concerns over drinking water supply and irrigation needs.

KRS Dam Has Only 8 TMC of Usable Water

The CWRC has directed Karnataka to release around 4 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu during the prescribed period. However, the KRS dam currently has only about 8.747 TMC of usable water.

Officials said that if the state released the recommended quantity of water, nearly half of the reservoir's usable storage would be depleted, leaving limited reserves for drinking water and other essential needs.

At present, the water level at the KRS dam stands at 91.94 feet. The reservoir is receiving an inflow of 2,842 cusecs, while 1,747 cusecs are being released.

Current Water Levels in Karnataka's Major Reservoirs

According to the latest official data, water levels in Karnataka's major reservoirs are as follows:

Kabini: 75% (Maximum: 2,284 ft | Current: 2,275.79 ft)

Hemavati: 65% (Maximum: 2,922 ft | Current: 2,906.60 ft)

Tungabhadra: 33% (Maximum: 1,633 ft | Current: 1,608.70 ft)

Supa: 36% (Maximum: 564 m | Current: 536.10 m)

KRS: 35% (Maximum: 124.80 ft | Current: 91.94 ft)

Ghataprabha: 62% (Maximum: 2,175 ft | Current: 2,147.67 ft)

Linganamakki: 30% (Maximum: 1,819.12 ft | Current: 1,774.15 ft)

Bhadra: 53% (Maximum: 2,158 ft | Current: 2,126.41 ft)

Harangi: 96% (Maximum: 2,859 ft | Current: 2,857.88 ft)

Almatti: 96% (Maximum: 519.60 m | Current: 519.29 m)

Narayanapura: 94% (Maximum: 492.25 m | Current: 491.81 m)

Malaprabha: 40% (Maximum: 2,079.50 ft | Current: 2,058.30 ft)

1,825 Cusecs Released From Harangi Dam

Meanwhile, water has been released from the Harangi dam near Kushalnagar in Kodagu district.

The reservoir has a storage capacity of 8.5 TMC and currently holds around 8.1 TMC of water. Against its maximum water level of 2,859 feet, the reservoir is currently at 2,858 feet. Authorities are releasing 1,825 cusecs of water from the dam.

Kodagu Records Sharp Rainfall Deficit

Despite the Harangi reservoir being nearly full, Kodagu district continues to face a significant rainfall deficit this monsoon.

According to official data, the district had received 2,099 mm of rainfall by this time last year. This year, it has recorded only 871 mm, reflecting a shortfall of more than 1,150 mm.

The rainfall deficit has added to concerns over Karnataka's overall water availability as the state continues to grapple with the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.