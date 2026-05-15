Transport workers in Karnataka have announced a statewide bus strike on May 20 over unresolved pay revision demands. The unions cited dissatisfaction with the 12.5% hike and demanded a higher revision. Public transport services are likely to be affected across the state if the strike goes ahead.

Transport workers in Karnataka have once again escalated their long-standing protest over salary-related demands, issuing a fresh ultimatum to the state government. The unions have announced a statewide strike on May 20 if their demands are not addressed. Despite earlier negotiations and even the invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the past, the issues remain unresolved, with workers now intensifying their agitation and planning large-scale demonstrations.

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Union Announces Statewide Bus Strike On May 20

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Bengaluru’s Town Hall, where transport union leaders confirmed a complete shutdown of bus services on May 20. Union leader Vijay Bhaskar stated that repeated discussions with the government have not resulted in any concrete solution. He warned that this time the protest would be more intense if their demands are ignored.

Black Flag Protest Planned At Tumakuru Rally

Ahead of the strike, transport workers have also planned a protest on May 19 during the Congress party’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ rally in Tumakuru. Union leaders said they would display black flags at the event to express their dissatisfaction. Vijay Bhaskar remarked that the protest is intended to highlight their grievances directly before political leaders attending the rally.

Salary Hike Dispute At The Core Of Protest

The primary issue behind the agitation is the recent salary revision announced by the state government. While the government approved a 12.5 percent pay hike for transport employees, the Joint Action Committee of transport unions has demanded a revision between 15 percent and 25 percent, with effect from January 1, 2024. Workers have alleged that the decision was taken without proper consultation.

Workers Intensify Agitation Against Government Decision

Transport unions have expressed strong dissatisfaction over what they describe as unilateral decision-making by the government. They had earlier warned of a strike following the announcement of the revised pay structure, and have now reaffirmed their decision to halt services statewide if their demands are not met.

Public Transport Likely To Be Affected Across Karnataka

With the strike threat looming, public transport services across Karnataka may be severely disrupted on May 20. Commuters are likely to face significant inconvenience if the proposed agitation goes ahead as planned.