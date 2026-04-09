A KSRTC conductor in Chamarajanagar issued a zero-fare Shakti Scheme ticket meant for women to a male passenger. The incident, caught on video, has gone viral. Passengers allege similar misuse in Bengaluru buses, prompting outrage and calls for investigation.

A bizarre incident has come to light from Chamarajanagar, raising questions about the misuse of the ‘Shakti’ free bus travel scheme for women. A KSRTC conductor reportedly issued a zero-fare ticket meant for women to a male passenger, causing public outrage. The incident occurred on a bus travelling from Chamarajanagar to Madapura, where the conductor collected ₹10 from a man but issued him a Shakti Yojana ticket free of charge. When asked about the irregularity, the conductor allegedly claimed that there was no designated stop, sparking suspicions of a possible scam.

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How the Incident Unfolded?

According to witnesses, the conductor gave a zero-fare women’s ticket to a male passenger who had already paid the regular fare of ₹10. When the passenger questioned the conductor, he reportedly made excuses to justify his actions. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public criticism and calls for accountability.

A Widespread Racket?

Passengers and locals claim that this is not an isolated incident. Reports suggest that a similar scam is being carried out in Bengaluru’s BMTC buses as well. Conspirators allegedly target short-distance travellers or unsuspecting villagers who may not be aware of fare rules. The conductors collect the cash and issue zero-fare tickets under the Shakti scheme, keeping the money for themselves.

Public Reaction and Legal Action

People allege that conductors may be making thousands of rupees daily through this fraudulent practice. When questioned, offenders reportedly laugh off the claims or offer implausible explanations. The passenger affected in Chamarajanagar has said that he plans to file a formal complaint with the KSRTC Divisional Controller to ensure that the matter is investigated.