    Karnataka transport dept warns motorists of hefty fines if high security plates are not installed

    Motorists in Karnataka face fines of over 10,000 rupees for not installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by the February 17, 2024 deadline. Despite extensions and warnings, around 2 crore vehicles remain non-compliant out of approximately 2.14 crore. Authorities are urging swift action to avoid penalties.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    Motorists in Karnataka are being urged to adhere to the looming deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on their vehicles, with fines of over 10,000 rupees awaiting those who fail to comply.

    As the deadline set by the central government for the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) approaches, motorists in Karnataka are being reminded to act swiftly. The Transport Department has made it mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to have HSRP number plates fitted. However, despite repeated warnings and extensions of the deadline, a significant number of vehicles remain non-compliant.

    Karnataka government mulling extension of deadline for installing high security number plates?

    Initially, motorists were given until November 17, 2023, to change their number plates. However, due to a lack of response, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) extended the deadline to February 17, 2024. With just days remaining until this final cutoff, the urgency for compliance is heightened.

    HSRP Number plate: How to apply online, fees and deadline

    According to reports, approximately 2 crore vehicles in the state are yet to be fitted with HSRP number plates, while only around 14 lakh vehicles have been successfully equipped thus far. The gap between compliance and non-compliance is stark, indicating a widespread reluctance among motorists to adhere to the regulations.

    The consequences of failing to install HSRP number plates are severe, with fines exceeding 10,000 rupees awaiting offenders. Despite the clear message from the state transport department, many motorists are still hesitant to make the necessary changes. In light of this, authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure compliance before the deadline expires. Motorists are urged to act promptly to avoid facing penalties and legal repercussions.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
