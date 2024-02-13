Karnataka transport dept warns motorists of hefty fines if high security plates are not installed

Motorists in Karnataka face fines of over 10,000 rupees for not installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by the February 17, 2024 deadline. Despite extensions and warnings, around 2 crore vehicles remain non-compliant out of approximately 2.14 crore. Authorities are urging swift action to avoid penalties.

As the deadline set by the central government for the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) approaches, motorists in Karnataka are being reminded to act swiftly. The Transport Department has made it mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to have HSRP number plates fitted. However, despite repeated warnings and extensions of the deadline, a significant number of vehicles remain non-compliant.



Initially, motorists were given until November 17, 2023, to change their number plates. However, due to a lack of response, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) extended the deadline to February 17, 2024. With just days remaining until this final cutoff, the urgency for compliance is heightened.



According to reports, approximately 2 crore vehicles in the state are yet to be fitted with HSRP number plates, while only around 14 lakh vehicles have been successfully equipped thus far. The gap between compliance and non-compliance is stark, indicating a widespread reluctance among motorists to adhere to the regulations.

The consequences of failing to install HSRP number plates are severe, with fines exceeding 10,000 rupees awaiting offenders. Despite the clear message from the state transport department, many motorists are still hesitant to make the necessary changes. In light of this, authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure compliance before the deadline expires. Motorists are urged to act promptly to avoid facing penalties and legal repercussions.