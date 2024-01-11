Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    HSRP Number plate: How to apply online, fees and deadline

    The Karnataka State Transport Department's extended deadline for High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) installation concludes on February 17. Non-compliance may result in hefty fines. HSRP, mandatory for vehicles registered before April 2019, combats fake plates. The digitized process involves online booking, payment, and choosing an installation date. Fees range from ₹400 to ₹1,200. HSRP, made of aluminium, features a laser code for enhanced security. 

    To enhance vehicle security and curb illegal activities, the Karnataka State Transport Department is set to conclude the extended deadline for the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on February 17, 2024. Vehicle owners failing to comply with this requirement risk facing hefty fines, making it imperative for them to adhere to the mandated guidelines for acquiring the HSRP.

    The HSRP, designed to combat issues like fake number plates and unauthorized vehicle use, is compulsory for all vehicles registered before April 2019. For vehicles registered after this date, the HSRP is automatically assigned during the registration process.

    Karnataka: Massive corruption allegations in HSRP implementation, Rs 700 crore scandal revealed

    To streamline the application process, the government has issued user-friendly guidelines to facilitate easy acquisition of the HSRP number plate. The entire process is digitized, eliminating the need for any cash transactions. Online booking and payment ensure a smooth and efficient experience for vehicle owners.

    Here's a step-by-step guide for Karnataka residents to secure their HSRP number plates:
    Visit the official Karnataka State Transport Department website (https://transport.karnataka.gov.in) or www.siam.in portal.

    • Navigate to the 'Book HSRP' section on the website.
    • Choose the manufacturer of your vehicle from the list provided.
    • Input the necessary details of your vehicle.
    • Select your nearest dealer showroom for the installation process.
    • Make the payment for the HSRP number plate online.
    • Confirm the transaction by entering the One-Time Password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.
    • Select a convenient date for the installation of the HSRP number plate.

    Fees: 
    - Two wheelers - ₹400 + ₹100 (color code sticker)
    - Four wheelers - (including cars): ₹1,100 (car prices may vary) + ₹100 (color code sticker)

    Karnataka govt extends deadline for installation of HSRP number plates for vehicles until February 17, 2024

    Once the online booking is complete, the new HSRP number plate will be delivered to the selected dealer within one to three weeks. Vehicle owners can then visit the appointed dealer on the scheduled date to have the HSRP number plate fitted securely.

    The HSRP, crafted from aluminium, features a laser code that contains comprehensive vehicle information when scanned, along with an image of the Ashoka Chakra. This measure is being implemented to prevent the installation of counterfeit number plates, ensuring a higher level of security for all registered vehicles.

