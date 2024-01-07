Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

The Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamarajanagar district has witnessed a daily visit from Venugopalaswamy Bhakta, a solitary elephant, for the past four years. This remarkable ritual at 4 p.m. charms devotees and tourists, drawing attention on social media. Visitors flock to witness and capture moments with the elephant, with a viral selfie video adding to the enchantment of this spiritual encounter.

A captivating sight at the revered Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district has sparked a viral sensation on social media. A solitary elephant, affectionately known as Venugopalaswamy Bhakta Lone Tusker, has become a regular visitor to the temple premises, drawing awe and fascination from devotees and tourists alike.

The serene hill often likened to the 'Ooty of Karnataka,' is the backdrop to this extraordinary daily occurrence. For the past four years, like clockwork, this majestic elephant, sporting impressive tusks, has made a solitary journey to pay homage to Gopalswamy, captivating the hearts of devotees.



The spectacle, particularly at 4 p.m., has become a ritual, as the elephant gracefully strolls around the temple premises, a touching display of devotion that has enamoured visitors. The charm of this lone elephant has not gone unnoticed, with visitors and devotees flocking to witness this spiritual meeting. Selfies and photos with the solitary elephant have become a cherished remembrance for the people.

A recent video capturing a tourist's selfie with the elephant has gone viral, spreading the enchantment of this daily ritual across social media platforms.