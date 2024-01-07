Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    The Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamarajanagar district has witnessed a daily visit from Venugopalaswamy Bhakta, a solitary elephant, for the past four years. This remarkable ritual at 4 p.m. charms devotees and tourists, drawing attention on social media. Visitors flock to witness and capture moments with the elephant, with a viral selfie video adding to the enchantment of this spiritual encounter.

    A captivating sight at the revered Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district has sparked a viral sensation on social media. A solitary elephant, affectionately known as Venugopalaswamy Bhakta Lone Tusker, has become a regular visitor to the temple premises, drawing awe and fascination from devotees and tourists alike.

    The serene hill often likened to the 'Ooty of Karnataka,' is the backdrop to this extraordinary daily occurrence. For the past four years, like clockwork, this majestic elephant, sporting impressive tusks, has made a solitary journey to pay homage to Gopalswamy, captivating the hearts of devotees.

    Karnataka HC issues notice challenges boating permissions near Sakrebyle elephant camp

    The spectacle, particularly at 4 p.m., has become a ritual, as the elephant gracefully strolls around the temple premises, a touching display of devotion that has enamoured visitors. The charm of this lone elephant has not gone unnoticed, with visitors and devotees flocking to witness this spiritual meeting. Selfies and photos with the solitary elephant have become a cherished remembrance for the people.

    A recent video capturing a tourist's selfie with the elephant has gone viral, spreading the enchantment of this daily ritual across social media platforms.

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG
    Entertainment

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG
    Entertainment

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]
    Entertainment

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK
    Entertainment

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Must See

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp
    Karnataka

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive
    India News

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP
    India News

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)